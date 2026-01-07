Draymond Green Instructs Adam Silver To Fire NBA Refs After Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry Ejection

The Golden State Warriors’ patience has been tested over the past few games. Steve Kerr reached his boiling point against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors head coach literally had to be pulled back as he went at the officials for a blatantly missed goaltending call. Even Stephen Curry admitted that if not for Kerr, he would have confronted the officials, too. Now, with some time to reflect, Draymond Green is asking a huge question.

Coaches and NBA players have to pay a fine for every technical foul they receive. However, NBA referees seem to have the ultimate protection, even if repeated mistakes are made. Green didn’t point to any specific official. But he did seem to suggest that there needs to be repercussions for referee mistakes, just as there are for players.

“These things cost you real money. And when people are blatantly wrong, I’m not allowed to be blatantly wrong because ultimately if I’m blatantly wrong over and over and over again in my job, I’m going to lose my job. But I haven’t really seen many officials lose their jobs,” he said on The Draymond Green Show.

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors have suffered from some questionable calls this season. Against the Clippers, their momentum was halted. Draymond Green was tossed after rightly arguing a three-second call. Several NBA teams and players have raised issues against officiating in the league. Of course, some calls are tough to get right. Humans can only see so much when players are moving at such high speed. So maybe firing isn’t an option.

However, what’s been a common complaint from head coaches is wanting justification. The pool report or L2M report provides brief clarification. A press conference or some mechanism where officials can share their thoughts on certain calls might improve the basic dialogue among officials around the league.

But before Adam Silver entertains any requests, he might be forced to take some action against Draymond Green.

Draymond Green inches closer to suspension

Draymond Green’s single-season high for technical fouls came last season at 18. We are barely at the midway point of the regular season, and the former DPOY has already been penalized with nine technical fouls. And to Green’s point, none of these mistakes are forgiven.

“Sometimes when you see these things happen over and over and over again, the frustration gets the best of you. But you still lose the money. But it was blatantly wrong. Like how, what’s the balance in that?” Green questioned.

Over the years, Green has incurred payment fines exceeding $1,000,000. Furthermore, he’s also accumulated a few key suspensions for making errors in a game. The players are held to a punitive system for their mistakes. It’s justified to ask for the officials to at least be reprimanded for some of their judgments on the floor. Draymond Green also feels some officials have been working too long, which affects the whistle.

“There’s officials in the league that’s been in the league way before I came in the league and can barely move and they still officials…There’s some officials that’s been in the league for quite a long time and don’t move well anymore. And like they keep going,” he said.

There are several ways the NBA can use to set a guideline to judge an official’s performance. Given how much it can affect the game, it should be considered. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.