Draymond Green Is Touched by NBA Coach’s Thoughtful Gesture Amid Recent Criticism

“I owe it to him to do whatever I can for him because he helped change my life.” This was Draymond Green talking about Tom Izzo once. The Golden State Warriors star has always held his college coach and his overall tenure at Michigan State close to heart. Everything that Green learned over the 4 years at Michigan State, he applied to his successful NBA career. It allowed him to gain fame and wealth, eventually using both to build a Strength and Conditioning Center on the campus grounds. The same Center was recently used by an NBA coach, and what followed couldn’t help Green but feel touched.

Draymond Green recently took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 4.1 million followers. The same contained a re-post of Willie Green’s recent IG story. The New Orleans Pelicans’ assistant coach had recently visited Michigan State and had stopped by the ‘Draymond Green Strength and Conditioning Center’. Willie was able to get a picture with Tom Izzo at the center, which he highlighted on social media. He also added a caption alongside the post that melted hearts, including the Warriors’ star.

“Great visit with one of the greatest coaches and an even greater man. Tom Izzo. Shout out to @money23green. We took this picture in the amazing strength & condition center he donated to.” The post read. Draymond Green reciprocated the respect Willie Green showed him. Not only did the Warriors star re-post his story, he added a caption that read “Appreciate you Willie G!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Willie Green served as the assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19. This means that for 3 years he also served as Draymond Green’s instructor. Therefore, to have 2 of his former coaches in one frame would have certainly made the power forward experience some nostalgia. His former AC paying respect to his college coach was only the cherry on top. Not much is known about the bond between the two Greens during Willie’s 3-year tenure. However, that period was enough for Draymond to develop a sense of respect for the assistant coach, as one instance came to light.

AD

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last month, it was reported that a trade was going to send Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was no secret that Draymond Green’s punching of Poole during a practice session created friction between them. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors star wished him well and said that “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of his growth yet. I think getting in an organization like New Orleans under Joe Dumars’ leadership with Willie Green as coach will be a really good situation for him”. Now that’s how you give a subtle shoutout.

Draymond Green could have certainly used even a shout-out like that. After all, Kenyon Martin’s recent criticism must have affected him somehow. If it did, then it is a comfort to know that he at least has some people on his side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kendrick Perkins defends Draymond Green after Kenyon Martin’s criticism

A few days ago, Kenyon Martin brought up Draymond Green during an episode of Gilbert Arenas’ long-running show. A heated discussion on the player’s prowess received a memorable addition when the 2004 NBA All-Star said, “I can list 200 people that’s better at basketball than Draymond Green right now. 200”. As Nick Young egged the former player to name all 200 of the players, Martin added that “Championships aside, we talking about going out and playing basketball, boy. Yeah. You crazy”. When a former player and a former on-court rival claims that, it is hard to be ignored. Fortunately, Draymond Green had his offenders, and he had his defenders (pun intended).

A few days after Martin’s remarks, former NBA player and ESPN Sports analyst Kendrick Perkins hosted an episode of the ‘Road Trippin’ show. During the same, he devoted a particular segment to snubbing Martin’s remarks by saying that “I didn’t agree with Kenyon Martin on what he had to say about Draymond Green. He’s one of the greatest defenders that we’ve ever seen in the history of the game. When it comes down to being 6’5″/6’6″, being able to play the center position when you’re battling against seven-footers, being able to anchor the defense of a dynasty for this extended period of time at the highest level”.

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGN

In a roster comprising Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Klay Thompson earlier, it is part of highlighting the impact that defense can also have on the game. He may not have won the 4 championship titles alone, but Green did have nine All-Defensive team selections thanks to his efforts. His contributions might not always come on the stat sheet, but it’s hard not to appreciate the hustle mentality and high basketball IQ that the player possesses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From former players/sports analysts having varying opinions about him, to two of his former coaches meeting up at a place built after he donated $3.1 million to Michigan athletes, the last few days were quite interesting for Green. Whether any more excitement of this sort comes his way is something that remains to be seen.