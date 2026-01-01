Draymond Green Issues 5-Word Statement Amid Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

Have you ever wondered why the Golden State Warriors continue to scare the 29 NBA franchises? Yes, Stephen Curry is the obvious answer for that. However, look around, and you’ll find Draymond Green. Breathing down the opponent’s offense. Pulling off insane steals and making sure the crumbling dynasty leaves the floor with dignity. And yet again, on Wednesday, the 35-year-old veteran did what he does best.

Draymond played for 28 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on December 31. He scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT). To top it off, he added eight rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 132-125 win over LaMelo Ball & Co. Now, this moment deserved a moment of celebration, which came when Green’s mother, Mary Babers, shared an Instagram Story with her son’s scores. She captioned: “Let ’em talk! @money23green PLAY BALL!”

Reposting his mother’s IG Story, Draymond Green sent a simple message: “They just be loud talkin.”

After Wednesday, Green has 160 double-doubles so far in his NBA career, including both regular season and playoffs, according to Statmuse. At present, the veteran forward is averaging 8.5 ppg, 6.0 rebs, 5.3 ast, with 42.2 FG%. Moreover, Green has played 28 games so far in the 2025-26 regular season.

This stellar performance comes at a time when the Warriors are making noise in the trade market. Besides, Draymond Green‘s recent tiff with head coach Steve Kerr lives fresh in our memories. The front office did not punish Green or glue him to the bench. However, some whispers about his fate with the franchise are getting louder.

The NBA community wonders if the Dubs’ trusted soldier for 14 seasons is at the end of his career with the franchise. Interestingly enough, the Dallas Mavericks center, Anthony Davis’ name is adding to Golden State’s trade desires. And as always, rumors about a Draymond Green trade have resurfaced.

Will the Warriors trade Draymond Green for Anthony Davis?

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Golden State Warriors would chase Anthony Davis through a proposal headlined by Jimmy Butler. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga remains protected, reserved for alternate strategies. Furthermore, the stance on Draymond Green appears firm. He sits near the untouchable tier. Any scenario including him would require collective consent from Stephen Curry, Coach Kerr, and Joe Lacob.

Moreover, with a Giannis Antetokounmpo rescue route fading fast, Golden State appears resigned to riding the existing core. Internally, executives oppose moving Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, complicating elite salary alignment. Meanwhile, Dallas monitors JK, movable after Jan 15, though his $22.5 million figure trails Anthony Davis at $54.1 million. Bridging that gap means $25.8 million from Green. Steve Kerr already shut that door.

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“My No. 1 goal, honestly, is for (Green) to finish his career as a Warrior with us fighting, metaphorically, not literally fighting and competing together until we’re both gone,” Kerr said after his back-and-forth with Draymond Green in a game against Orlando on Dec. 22.

Well, legacy breathes loudly in the Bay, and Draymond Green stands at its core. Therefore, even as trade chatter hums and tension simmers, belief stays firm. His fire still fuels wins, voices still echo support, and trust runs deep. Meanwhile, alternatives feel distant. Thus, the Dubs leans into loyalty, identity, and continuity. The noise grows, yet the bond endures.