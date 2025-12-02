Draymond Green Issues Grim Confession About Stephen Curry’s Absence Ahead of OKC Game

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for a rematch with the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight after 20 days. OKC dominated their last meeting, winning 126-102 on the road, and the Warriors were hoping to answer back. But with the Thunder suffering only one loss all season, the challenge was already steep. And now it may be even tougher, as new concerns threaten the Warriors’ chances.

This comes after Draymond Green made a massive confession about Stephen Curry’s health on the latest episode of his podcast.

“Obviously, Steph’s injury, dealing with a deep thigh contusion or something of that nature expected to be out about a week. Hopefully, we get him back on the practice court soon, and we’re not without him too long,” Green said before giving a disappointing update on his team’s current status.

“Pretty sure he’ll be out for the OKC game, which is already a tall task in itself. The task gets a lot taller. Nonetheless, we will be looking forward to getting him back. Also on the injury front, getting back,” the Warriors center further revealed while discussing his team’s injury on the Draymond Green Show.

Imago Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds up his hands before the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has been dealing with a left quadriceps contusion for a few days now. Curry’s injury occurred during the Warriors’ November 26th loss against the Houston Rockets. Now, the four-time NBA champion will miss his second straight game because of this injury.

While it’s not a long-term blow, it still is concerning because he’s already missed five games this season and is an important piece for the Golden State system. Even though the veteran has missed a fair number of games this season, he remains the focal point of this team. Curry has been averaging a staggering 27.9 points per game, along with 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep.

Now, the Dubs will have a lineup without his elite production, against arguably the best team in the league right now. So, even though Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Warriors roster were able to hold their own during the 104-96 over the New Orleans Pelicans, they’ll surely be put to the test without their point guard tonight inside the Chase Center. But are they up for the task?

Will a Curry-less Warriors team be able to get a result tonight?

Well, straight off the bat, it won’t be easy for the Golden State Warriors to get a win tonight, but it’s also not impossible. The Dubs will have the likes of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green backing them. The veteran forward has been quite good in the past couple of games, racking up 24 and 21 points against the Pelicans and the Rockets, respectively.

So, the six-time All-Star will have to step up in Stephen Curry’s absence and lead the team, just like he did in the previous game. Nonetheless, no matter how good Jimmy Buckets will be tonight, he will not be able to do it all alone, especially against this OKC Thunder team that boasts a 21-1 record. If the Warriors want to give themselves a good chance, then others will need to support Butler.

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is introduced before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Players like Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and even Jonathan Kuminga will have to play huge roles tonight. While Butler could handle most of the offense, players like Green and Kuminga will have to dominate the glass and grab offensive as well as defensive rebounds. Only then can they stand a chance against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co., without their franchise cornerstone.

Still, this season, the Golden State hasn’t fared well without Stephen Curry, despite a viral claim that stated he was the team’s No.2 option, boasting a 2-3 record without him. So, to be able to pull off a result tonight will be massive for the Dubs, as they hope to rejuvenate their lost spark after a strong 4-1 start to the season. Will they be able to do something special tonight? We’ll have to wait and watch.