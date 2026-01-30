Draymond Green Issues Statement on Warriors’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Interest After Insider Details Trade Plan

Giannis Antetokounmpo has built his entire reputation around being a Milwaukee Buck. However, the writing on the wall is clear: his days in Wisconsin are limited.

Amid this, many teams have been linked with the two-time MVP, but none have stood out as much as the Golden State Warriors, whose star player, Draymond Green, has issued a strong statement regarding the trade.

“This isn’t a podcast where you find that out. I actually don’t have a f–k. I have no idea. I know what you know, which is exactly what I saw. It read, but you’re just saying things that you saw you read. I have no clue,” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast. “I did see that Giannis is preparing for an exit from Milwaukee. Whether that’s at the deadline or the offseason.”

“Apparently, it’s inevitable, and it’s going to happen. So how does that trade? Now, everyone around the league will be calling Milwaukee, even if you’re not calling for Giannis. If they’re breaking up the team, you could be calling for Miles Turner,” he concluded.

The former Defensive Player of the Year pointed out that he doesn’t know anything more than the media and fans.

Contrary to Draymond Green’s statement, there has been significant buzz about the Warriors being a potential top landing spot for the Greek Freak. This makes sense from the Dubs’ perspective as they’ve already lost Jimmy Butler for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Not just that, the Warriors have also made it clear that they will not risk their future by giving up their trade capital for any short-term fix.

This means that Mike Dunleavey and Co. will be willing to give up their draft picks for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who they can trust to lead the franchise even after Stephen Curry’s retirement.

However, the Dubs are being hard hit by the salary cap.

So much so that they had to wait a few months just to sign Seth Curry as a free agent. So, how would they make space for a player like the Greek Freak?

One insider seems to have figured out the perfect deal that will make sense financially for both teams while also giving them enough pieces to build around.

How can the Warriors crack a deal with the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Safe to say that the Milwaukee Bucks will get a lot of calls for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and there will be some really solid offers. So, how can the Golden State Warriors lure away the Greek superstar from the rest of the teams?

According to NBA insider Eric Nehm, a trade package headlined by both Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler could do the job.

“Bucks receive: Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski; Golden State’s 2028 first-round pick; Golden State’s 2030 first-round pick (if 1 through 20); Golden State’s 2032 first-round pick; rights to swap Golden State’s 2031 pick; Golden State Warriors receive: Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma,” he wrote.

This offer seems so strong with several top contenders for Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, such as the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, seemingly pulling out of the race. While the Warriors don’t have a similar number of blue-chip prospects as the other mentioned teams, they do have a strong combination of salary relief, draft captial and upside talent.

They can offer Jimmy Butler’s nearly $57 million expiring contract next season as a relief for the rebuilding Bucks; meanwhile, Kuminga and the four first-round picks could act like the building blocks for Milwaukee’s future, which seems dim at the moment.

Nonetheless, whether the Bucks will bite for this offer, if it comes on the table or not, we’ll have to wait and watch as the race for Giannis heats up.