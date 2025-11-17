Draymond Green Issues Statement On Viral Angel Reese Heckle From Pelicans Fan

If the Warriors hadn’t cruised to a 124-106 win over the Pelicans, Draymond Green’s reactions to a specific incident might’ve looked a lot messier. But with the W in hand, it was easy for everyone, especially Green, to just “move on” from the whole thing. That said, the fan involved might still be itching to spill the tea. But this wasn’t your usual Draymond-level meltdown, no punches, no flying bottles, no craning your neck like you’re staring up at Victor Wembanyama. By Green’s standards, it was civilized. Still, the NBA made sure to flex a little authority, handing the fan a red card warning.

While the back-and-forth on the court had fans squinting to catch a word, postgame Dray finally spilled the details. “He just kept calling me a woman,” Green told reporters. “It was a good joke at first, but you can’t keep calling me a woman. I got four kids, one on the way. You can’t keep calling me a woman.”

The Bay’s floor general gave a nod to official Courtney Kirkland for stepping in and keeping things under control. “He was talking at first,” Draymond added. “Then you get a little closer, and he didn’t really say much else. But it’s fine. We move on.”

If you missed the live chaos, here’s the drama. During the Warriors’ road game against the Pelicans on Sunday, Green nearly went chest-to-chest with a fan during a routine foul shot by Herb Jones. The fan, 35-year-old Sam Green from New Orleans, was rocking a black Pelicans polo and clearly enjoying himself, cheering as Green got called for a shooting foul. While players were lining up along the key, the Warrior strolled over, standing inches away from Sam.

Of course, this isn’t his first courtside tango. Back in 2022, he got slapped with a $25,000 fine for going off on a fan, so he’s not exactly new to the drama. But tonight, the tables flipped: it wasn’t Draymond in trouble; it was Sam, who got the NBA’s infamous red warning card.

Cue the refs, cue the awkward glances from nearby fans, and cue the reminder that courtside heckling can come with consequences. Meanwhile, the game plowed on, with the Bay Area side keeping its hot streak alive and the Pelicans slipping further under new coach Borrego.

On the hardwood, Moses Moody brought the real fireworks, lighting up the first quarter with 21 points, while Green quietly dominated the boards with 10 rebounds but only 8 points, flirting with foul trouble. But let’s try to make sense of the whole “woman” ordeal.

Why did Draymond Green get roasted with “Angel Reese” chants? (Not the first comparison!)

The “woman” being chanted about by the fan? None other than WNBA star Angel Reese. The fan said he was tossing her name because Green was hauling in rebounds like a vacuum but hadn’t attempted a single shot yet. “I wasn’t using profanity, and for him to walk 12 feet off the court to come and get in my face like that, it was a little unnerving,” Sam told the press. Ushers handed him a warning, but he stayed planted in his front-row seat, apparently undeterred.

The reasoning behind the “Angel Reese” chants was pretty clever, if a little cheeky. He was drawing a playful comparison between Dray’s night on the court and Reese’s notorious WNBA style: aggressive, all over the glass, and impossible to ignore. Reese has even trademarked her own term, “mebounds,” to celebrate her monster rebound nights. It was a humorous jab at Green’s stat-hunting tendency.

The numbers backed up the tease.

As of the 2025 regular season, Reese was averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, while Draymond holds a modest 5.5 rebounds for the season so far.

Notably, these comparisons aren’t exactly new. Earlier this year, Dwyane Wade weighed in, saying, “Angel Reese is hooping, dawg! Her game is opening up, her bag is opening up. Her confidence is getting even higher. She in that bag now. She’s playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green.”

Clearly, the fan’s courtside jab wasn’t pulled out of nowhere.