Draymond Green Issues Strong Statement on Michael Porter Jr. Amid Warriors Interest

The Brooklyn Nets got their three-game winning streak shattered by the Golden State Warriors on Monday. On the one hand, Stephen Curry surpassed Kevin Garnett to become the 21st All-Time Scorer. Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s very own, Michael Porter Jr., had the crowd cheering for him at Barclays Center. And maybe, just maybe, the Warriors front office is observing a bit too closely.

Amidst the 107-120 loss, MPJ had 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. On observing his performance, the Dubs veteran forward, Draymond Green, had nothing but appreciation for the 27-year-old. Speaking to the media in the locker room after the game, Green compared Porter Jr. of the Nets to the one who played for the Denver Nuggets.

“It’s different. He didn’t have as much freedom in Denver. Didn’t have a ball in his hands as much. He’s showing that he’s the player that everybody thought or knew he was coming out of college. He’s finally getting to show that.”

Once a complementary piece on Denver’s championship puzzle, Michael Porter Jr. has rewritten his role in Brooklyn. No longer the third option, he is the spark of belief for a new fanbase. He is pouring in 25.8 points a night, grabbing 7.5 boards, dishing 3.3 assists, and doing it all with a lethal 49.6% efficiency from the floor.

And therefore, the Golden State Warriors, now seemingly interested in MPJ, could chase after him. Especially now, with the Jonathan Kuminga drama once again catching fire, who knows? The 27-year-old Netd star could become the cure.

Michael Porter Jr. catches the Warriors front office’s attention

The Brooklyn Nets have opened the doors to a full renovation, and they are even willing to move Michael Porter Jr. League phones are buzzing, and one call, in particular, carries weight. The Golden State Warriors have emerged as a curious suitor, sensing opportunity amid Brooklyn’s early rebuild phase.

Evan Sidery revealed, “The Bucks, Pistons, and Warriors are among the teams who have checked in with the Nets on Michael Porter Jr.” He further noted, “Brooklyn appears open to listening on Porter trade talks involving prospects and draft capital.” Meanwhile, Steve Kerr continues juggling lineups. Despite recent wins, an elite scoring forward remains the missing ingredient.

At the same time, Porter checks every box for the Dubs. Shot creation. Floor spacing. Reliable offense next to Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, Brooklyn wants youth and picks. Jonathan Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15 after four straight DNPs. Add future selections to make the perfect trade offer. With only one 2026 first-rounder, Brooklyn could accelerate plans.

Freedom changes everything. Michael Porter Jr. is looking unleashed, admired, and impossible to ignore. Brooklyn felt the surge, and now the Warriors are feeling the pull. Therefore, interests are taking center stage. And so, if vision outweighs patience, this connection feels less speculative and more destined.