Draymond Green & Jimmy Butler’s Warriors Future in Jeopardy as Insider Provides Grim Update

The Golden State Warriors are entering a season that could shape the future of their veteran players. Stephen Curry remains the one player the team does not seem ready to trade. But Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler may not have the same safety.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II recently discussed this possibility and said the Warriors could face a big decision by the trade deadline if their current plan does not work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This might be the time, like right now, we’re gonna figure out what happens for the next future,” Thompson said on Kevin O’Connor’s show. “I think by the trade deadline, we’ll know ‘this is gonna be tough.’ And we could really fully be saying goodbye, right Draymond could be traded at the trade deadline.”

These comments raise new questions about Green’s future. The Warriors recently gave him a one-year, $27.7 million contract. However, the new contract does not guarantee that Green will stay in Golden State for the whole season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson sounded much more certain when he spoke about Curry.

“Steph ain’t going. Steph ain’t going nowhere. Steph’s a lifer, Thompson said. “Plus, you gotta sell the tickets, man. Like, where you going?”

ADVERTISEMENT

He does not expect the Warriors to trade their superstar.

Butler’s contract is also important to the Warriors’ plans. According to Spotrac, Butler has a two-year Warriors contract worth $110,959,223.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson said the Warriors could make big changes if the current team does not work.

“But if this thing doesn’t work, they could make some decisions where you’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna drastically change this thing,” Thompson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could put Green and Butler in a very different position.

The Warriors have already lost one key member of their championship core. Klay Thompson is no longer with the team. If Golden State also trades Green, the Warriors would move even further away from the group that helped the franchise win multiple championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors have already shown their belief in Draymond Green

Despite questions about his future, Golden State still clearly trusts Draymond Green. Head coach Steve Kerr has talked about getting more from Green next season, as reported by Rolly Gacelo on Hard Wood Heroics.

Kerr wants Green to improve his three-point shooting. He wants Green to take open threes and avoid turnovers. Kerr believes this can help the Warriors keep their offense moving and get more chances to grab rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

That could become important if Green continues to play a major role for the team.

However, things could change quickly if the Warriors struggle again.

Thompson also talked about the team’s financial flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re openly saying, ‘We have a hundred million in expiring contracts,” Thompson said. “We got flexibility.’ That’s the core players. And Klay’s already gone. If Draymond leaves, there’s a sense you could feel like they just might start this thing completely over.”

He believes this could help Golden State make major moves.

The Warriors are now in an interesting position. The trade deadline could become the biggest turning point. If Golden State is a strong playoff team, the Warriors may have no reason to break up the group. But if the season starts going badly again, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler could become part of major roster changes.