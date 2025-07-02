Draymond Green & Jonathan Kuminga Are Not Safe as Warriors Eye Lakers’ Trade Targets, Per Insider

Can the Golden State Warriors truly chase another title without resolving their internal rifts? As they look to capitalize on the dwindling championship window of their veteran core, one name looms large: Jonathan Kuminga. The young forward finds himself at a pivotal crossroads, entering restricted free agency with little buzz surrounding him, thanks largely to steep salary demands. While his talent is undeniable, the uncertainty around his future raises bigger questions. Will the Warriors bet on his potential, or move on before it’s too late?

The partnership between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors has been anything but conventional. The 23-year-old did perform in Steve Kerr’s system, but again, vanishes from the rotation for stretches, raising eyebrows across the league. Despite closing the season strong with standout performances against the Timberwolves, uncertainty still clouds his role. With contract demands rising and trust seemingly inconsistent, a sign-and-trade might not just be the cleanest exit—it could be the spark that reshapes both Kuminga’s career and the Warriors’ future.

Still, that doesn’t totally solve Golden State’s problem, as they still need to find a new home for Kuminga. And that, according to guests on the Dubs Talk, could be the New Orleans Pelicans. “I might do it. Because Trey is long like J.K., not quite the athlete, but he can shoot it. 6’7″, 6’8″, shooter like that. Trey Murphy is not that different from Cam Johnson in that regard. A long guy who can shoot it. That would be the type I would look at and say, OK, I’d probably be inclined to make that move.” Common conclusion, the Warriors could eye Trey Murphy III in exchange for Kuminga. Doable? Let’s decode.

There’s no doubt that Trey Murphy III’s skills fit perfectly with the Warriors. More so, because the 25-year-old forward averaged 21.1 points along with 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. However, it won’t come without a cost. Murphy, who recently signed a massive $112 million extension, isn’t a player that the Pelicans would be willing to give without bringing in some valuable assets. Here’s where things get interesting for the Warriors. So, would the Dubs be willing to give up more than Kuminga for Murphy III? Dubs Talk’s hosts believe so.

October 30, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) listens to forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.

“If they got what they wanted, yes. Yes. I don’t know who’s untouchable besides Steph (Curry) and Jimmy (Butler). And that includes Draymond. I mean, Draymond’s close to that. But I think Steph and Jimmy are the only guys that are like, no, no, no. If somebody asks about Draymond, I think the Warriors would be listening and go, okay, what you got for us?” The panel discussed on the show. If the Golden State front office gets what they are eyeing, no one besides Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler is “untouchable.” Surprisingly, not even Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

Given all the drama and inconsistency this past season, it’s clear that even core pieces like Green and Kuminga could be moved. But is Trey Murphy III worth that gamble? That’s the dilemma Golden State’s front office will have to figure out. Meanwhile, apart from the Pelicans forward, the Warriors are trying to swipe a Lakers target.

The Warriors eye Lakers trade target, as the trade market heats up

It seems that knowing that even Draymond Green is not safe isn’t enough to stun the fans. That’s because the Warriors Insiders have also revealed that the Dubs are eyeing the Utah Jazz’s center, Walker Kessler. Yes, the same big man who’s been on the Purple & Gold’s radar for almost a couple of years now. We all know that Steve Kerr and Co. are looking to add some much-needed height to this Warriors roster, after being humiliated by the Timberwolves in the playoffs, and who can be a better option than Kessler?

Feb 25, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) posts up against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center.

The equation is simple: The Jazz star is a 7-footer. There are hardly any players similar to him. Bonus, the 23-year-old averaged a double-double last season with 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds. However, the Warriors will also face a similar problem, as the LA Lakers did: Danny Ainge. “Danny Ainge. He wants to win and then beat you over with the head of the hammer and keep winning and keep powering it and keep winning. He doesn’t even want to be. I think I want to trade him a little bit. No, he wants to get you for every penny. He wants to dominate that trade.” The Insiders said.

For those who are unaware, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has built quite a reputation around the league for being a tough nut to crack when it comes to trades. He’s not willing to give up his assets for cheap. That’s why, despite LA trying for the longest, they haven’t been able to land Kessler. According to reports, last season Ainge set multiple first-round picks as the asking price for Kessler. If that’s still the case, it might be difficult for the Warriors to strike a deal. Nonetheless, we’ll keep a close eye on any developments in the Bay Area.