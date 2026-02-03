Draymond Green Laughs Off Warriors Exit Plan Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

The Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade buzz is so intense, that fans even believed he flew to San Francisco. While trade watch is keeping Dub Nation on edge, Draymond Green isn’t letting every rumor slide. Especially if it’s about himself.

On Monday, the four-time champion took to Threads to personally dismantle a viral report suggesting he had already orchestrated a “loophole” exit from the Bay. It alleged that Green would be willing to be traded to Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo with a special caveat.

A report attributed to veteran NBA insider, Brett Siegel claimed, “Draymond Green is down for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade IF it means he can then return to the Warriors as a free agent this upcoming summer.”

Green came across the rumor on Threads and posted a swift dismissal. Replying to a post detailing the “trade-and-return” plan, Green posted a blunt question among laughing emojis. “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣who’s the source?”

Dray is at the heart of the trade rumors as the deadline looms closer. Rumors suggest he could be shipped out with Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga in a blockbuster trade package. Although Mike Dunleavy has been reluctant to trade anyone at all, insiders claim that everyone who is not Stephen Curry is not safe.

Green, one of the few people who’s held Giannis Antetokounmpo down to single digits, has been candid that the rumors have been stressful. The Warriors need either his or Butler’s salary to supplement Kuminga’s to get Giannis.

His response shows he’s close to done with this atmosphere. And with a tinge of much-needed humor too. By shutting down this rumor, Green confirmed the other side of the rumor mill that says he’s here to stay.

Draymond Green’s real thoughts on the Giannis rumors

The rumors seem to parody what happened to Draymond Green and Steph Curry’s teammate. Gary Payton II was almost traded in 2023 but came back to the Warriors after a failed physical. That was a wild few days in the Bay.

But the Giannis sweepstakes are crazier. With the Knicks and Warriors the top landing spots for the Greek Freak, the trade scenarios are getting creative.

A few days ago Green talked about this situation on his podcast. “Quite honestly, I think it’s a tough time. The stress levels are high.”

It contrasted the confidence he showed during the Warriors-Pistons game on Friday when directly asked about the Giannis rumors. “I’ve been here for 14 years,” Green said. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

For now Draymond Green is staying in the Bay. Unless the phone rings, he’s keeping the rumors in check.