Draymond Green & LeBron James Attend Secret Family Gathering Without Their Wives in California

We’re too deep into the offseason, and this is the time when hoopers try to make the most of their time before heading back to the hectic regular season schedule. LeBron James and Draymond Green are no different. Despite their heated on-court rivalry, the two are actually close friends off the court. That’s why not too long ago, the two NBA superstars shared the stage as they vibed during a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico. Fast forward to now, and the duo has taken things up a notch.

Well, while both veterans have had contrasting offseasons, that did not stop them from coming together for a secret family gathering in Ojai, California. This secretive get-together came to light after James’ former teammate and the undisputed social media king among the NBA players, Kevin Love, shared a wholesome post. The picture featured several people, but Green and LeBron stood out from the rest.

Well, they were two of the few people in the family picture posted by Love who were without their wives. As expected, this raised a lot of eyebrows. More so, because Kevin Love captioned the picture, “Family Gatherings ♾️,” which indicates that the unknown event was indeed a family function. This made everyone curious as to why James and Green, both of whom are rarely spotted without their families, were the only ones without their wives in the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

There is a fair chance of their wives being at the event and were just left out of the picture. Nonetheless, while we figure out why Hazel Renee and Savannah James were not there, it’s great to see two opponents like Green and James spend some quality time together, especially given that the Warriors veteran attested to the fact that he initially disliked LeBron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Draymond Green revealed his true feelings about LeBron James

It’s been a minute since Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have been rivals. But off the court, they’ve developed a great friendship, with the two often lauding each other. However, Green recently revealed that it wasn’t always like this. “I hated Bron. We had no relationship at all,” Green said while he was on the BARS podcast recently.

via Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, that changed when Green realized that apart from the difference in the teams they represented, the two had a lot of similarities. “I realized, ‘Dang, bro really just like me. He uses the same lingo I use, he’s from a place just like me, and we started to build from there, but it started off hectic,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These similarities, along with the fact that the four-time NBA champ’s strong connections with two of LeBron James’ close friends, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, kick-started a new friendship.