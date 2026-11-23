Draymond Green may have found a harsh critic in former NBA player Eddie Johnson, but he also found an unlikely fan, waiting for him courtside before a recent game.

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Green has been struggling on the court, but he produced his season-high 9 points during the Warriors’ 88-87 win against the Celtics. Moreover, before the game kicked off, he even had the chance to meet UFC Bantamweight fighter Song Yadong.

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Yadong is currently ranked second in the Bantamweight rankings, outranked only by former champion Merab Dvalishvili and the reigning champ, Petr Yan. The fighter was waiting courtside during the Warriors’ pregame against the Celtics.

Green was seen meeting with Yadong, who brought with him a Warriors’ jersey with his own name on it. Green warmly greeted Yadong and his team, signed the jersey, and the two clicked pictures together before the game kicked off.

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Later, Draymond Green recorded nine points, six rebounds, and three assists to help the Warriors win 88-87. This marks the team’s first victory since star scorer Stephen Curry sustained an injury against the Houston Rockets.

The victory was important for Green on multiple fronts. Firstly, it ended their five-game losing streak and, secondly, showed his critics that he still has room to improve even in the absence of Stephen Curry.

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Green found support from Yadong at a time when NBA analyst and former player Eddie Johnson has sufficiently thrown jabs at the Warriors’ veteran online. In recent posts, Johnson expressed doubts over Green being Hall of Fame-worthy upon retirement and his ability to score in Curry’s absence.

The feud began after Johnson questioned whether Green’s statistical resume justified a Hall of Fame induction. He brought up former NBA stars Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson, who remain outside the Hall despite their individual accomplishments.

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“Name me a Potential Hall Of Fame player that will have that statistical personal Resume going into the Hall. Then you have players like Mark Aquirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson not get in?” Johnson wrote on X.

Green dismissed the comparison, replying, “Hahaha you named a bunch of players not named Eddie.”

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Johnson then questioned whether Green could carry a team without Curry.

“How do you weigh that against the individual resumes of those four guys who could actually carry a team if the star player they played with is injured?”

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Green responded by bringing up Johnson’s lack of an All-Star selection and mocking his broadcasting career.

“You retired with the most points scored to never be an All-Star. That right there would say to me that scoring isn’t the only way to make an impact,” Green wrote.

He added, “Hopefully I just carried you to that Hall at least.”

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Johnson fired back by defending his playing career, pointing to his Sixth Man of the Year award and his scoring accomplishments.

“You said ‘role’ like it was an insult. Of all people, I figured you’d know better,” Johnson responded.

He concluded by taking another shot at Green’s claim that he had given him publicity:

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“You think you carried me? Draymond, you gave me a segment.”

In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond accepted that the recent losses were part of one of the worst basketball stretches of his entire career. Even coach Steve Kerr admitted that Green’s impact becomes limited in the absence of Stephen Curry.

After all, the two have fantastic chemistry and complement each other while on the floor. However, Curry is a part of the puzzle, and without him, the Warriors’ offense had fallen flat until recently.

Their victory against the Celtics was close, with only one point separating the teams. Green showed up with a season-high scoring effort, but the Warriors need to keep the momentum going.

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Without their best scorer, the team really needs to adjust if they’re looking to make the playoffs. Stephen Curry isn’t expected to be back until December, which means the team still has a long way to go. Will Green be able to cope? Will the Warriors find a better offensive strategy? Perhaps the next game against the Kings will show us what’s in store for the Golden State.