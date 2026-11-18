Filling Stephen Curry‘s shoes is one of the most difficult challenges any Golden State Warriors player could face. The 6-foot-3 superstar is not only the greatest shooter in basketball history but also one of the most influential players the game has ever seen. Even experienced All-Stars have struggled to replicate what he brings to the floor.

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Draymond Green understands that better than most. With rookie Yaxel Lendeborg suddenly expected to shoulder a bigger offensive responsibility amid Curry’s absence due to an injury, the Warriors veteran offered a reminder of just how difficult that task is. Green even brought up a former teammate who came closest to keeping Golden State’s offense running without its franchise player while maintaining the tea’s flow.

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“The one person that I’ve probably seen do the best job of like, subbing in for Steph and like keeping things flowing the way they are with similar styles was actually Jordan Poole,” Green said in his podcast The Draymond Green show in a video shared on X. “But outside of that, no one’s ever been able to morph into Steph Curry. And not that Jordan Poole morphed into Steph Curry, but he was damn good those months when Steph was out in 2022. He was really, really, really impressive and playing that role,” Green added.

Poole’s emergence during that season gave Golden State another reliable offensive option behind Curry. The young guard averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game during the regular season and became an important part of the Warriors’ championship run.

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His value became even more apparent whenever Curry was unavailable. In 17 games without the two-time MVP during the 2021-22 regular season, Poole averaged 25.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. He also scored at least 20 points in 17 consecutive games from March 3 to April 3, averaging 26.4 points during that stretch.

Poole’s ability to create his own shot, attack defenses off the dribble, and operate as a primary ball-handler allowed the Warriors to maintain much of their offensive rhythm. While his playing style was not completely identical to Curry’s, he provided some of the scoring and playmaking Golden State needed when its biggest offensive weapon was sidelined.

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However, Green was careful not to suggest that Poole actually replicated Curry’s impact. Even his impressive performances were not enough to reproduce the defensive attention and offensive gravity that the Warriors superstar commands.

Green brought up Poole while explaining why the expectations being placed on Yaxel Lendeborg are unreasonable. The Warriors rookie has been thrust into a leading offensive role after Curry suffered a right oblique abdominal tear, while Jimmy Butler remains sidelined as he recovers from a right ACL surgery.

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With two of Golden State’s most important players unavailable, Lendeborg has suddenly become one of the team’s primary scoring options. Green believes the situation has created unnecessary pressure on a player who is still adjusting to the NBA.

“It’s unfair to make him step into Steph’s role 13 games into his career,” Green explained. “Right now, we’re putting too much pressure on him, and it’s tough to deal with.” The veteran emphasized that the expectations have nothing to do with Lendeborg’s talent. Rather, Curry’s unique ability makes his responsibilities nearly impossible for anyone to inherit.

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“And it’s not a real thing because Yax isn’t good enough. It’s not a real thing because Steph Curry is a top-five, top-10 basketball player of all time in history. That’s hard to fill, for anyone,” Green added.

The rookie has already shown considerable promise. Through his first 14 appearances, Lendeborg is averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. His production has made him one of the early standouts in the 2026-27 rookie class, but the sudden increase in responsibility has also exposed how difficult it is to lead an NBA offense consistently.

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Green wants Lendeborg to focus on developing his game rather than worrying about whether he can immediately deliver the production Curry provides.

“Continue to grow, continue to embrace the process, continue to take the good with the bad. Because that is all a piece of growing to where you ultimately grow to,” he said.

Golden State entered the season with playoff and championship aspirations, making Curry’s injury particularly difficult to navigate. The Warriors have also had to manage Butler’s absence, leaving more responsibility on their younger players to keep the team competitive.

For now, Lendeborg will have to continue learning how to handle opposing defenses that are increasingly focused on stopping him. Green believes the rookie has the right attitude, describing him as a sponge who listens and continues to put the pieces together.

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The message is clear: Green and Golden State need Lendeborg to embrace the opportunity, but it should not measure his development against one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Poole’s impressive 2022 performances showed that even a talented young guard could help keep the Warriors’ offense functioning without Curry. But as Green pointed out, there is a difference between stepping up in a superstar’s absence and actually replacing everything that superstar brings.

Lendeborg does not need to become the next Stephen Curry to have a successful rookie season. He simply needs the opportunity to become the best version of himself.