Draymond Green Makes Personal Confession on Potential Warriors Exit as Giannis Trade Talks Intensify

“When a superstar wants to get moved, everybody’s on the block,” an unnamed veteran once told De’Anthony Melton. No words could have captured the atmosphere inside locker rooms in the NBA during this time of the season. With reports of the Milwaukee Bucks listening to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade offers, almost every non-superstar player on interested teams is bracing for impact, even Draymond Green.

According to Anthony Slater, as the Warriors’ interest in Antetokounmpo has increased, everyone except Stephen Curry is a potential part of the trade piece. Additionally, Green will have a player option in the last year of his contract next season. Subsequently he is also reportedly “available for the right package.” On Friday, a reporter asked the Warriors’ defensive star about potentially being traded out of Golden State.

“I’ve been here for 14 years. I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving,” Green said with a smile on his face, and added he wasn’t losing his sleep over it. “But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. So it is what it is.

“I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

Draymond will make $25.8 million this season. If the Warriors make a Giannis trade, he would be a part of the trade package to match Antetokounmpo’s $54.1 million salary. Green will have a player option in the last year of his contract next season.

Although he can certainly make winning contributions on a nightly basis, at 35, Green is not in his prime. The Warriors haven’t offered him an extension so far. He also added that he hadn’t contacted the Warriors front office to discuss his future.

“I’ll be the same as I always am. My phone is always on. I’m always willing to collaborate in any way I can,” he added.

Ask any non-franchise player in the league, and the mid-season trade deadline is not a very good time for players. Being traded is something they can’t control. For the rising De’Anthony Melton, he is only worried about putting his “head down and work.” “You know, all you need is one team to love you,” he opened up about being a potential target after the loss to the Pistons.

If a player like Green, who has been at the core of the Warriors’ dynasty, can be traded, it is only imaginable what could be going on inside the locker room.

After Draymond Green, Gui Santos makes confession about mood in Warriors locker room

The locker room in every team is reasonably low at this time of the season. With the Bucks listening to trade offers, teams are willing to even trade their star players. However, it seems like the Warriors locker room is handling the pressure really well. Gui Santos, the Warriors’ Brazilian forward, mentioned the team’s focus on the next game.

“So, right now in the locker room, we don’t really think about that because that’s the business,” Santos told reporters after a loss to the Detroit Pistons. “We know how that goes. We just be like day by day, like we got a game so we gonna lock in focus to the next game, especially right now that we have a lot of games going on and not even like a time to catch a breath between.

“So we don’t have time to think about it a lot but we just like go day-to-day and right now it’s normal, like nothing’s going on in the locker room.”

Antetokounmpo wouldn’t mind joining Curry for a chance to make a title run. However, two of the big pieces, Green and Jimmy Butler, don’t have much demand in the market.

The Bucks-Warriors trade is intriguing, but not an easy one. For now, the Warriors’ locker room has to worry about winning games after Curry’s injury during the Pistons game.