Draymond Green Makes Regretful Admission on Jusuf Nurkic Incident

What happens when a player known for on-court clashes is asked if he wishes he had handled them differently? That question landed on Draymond Green. During the latest episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors veteran was answering questions from his fans when one of them asked Green about whether he’s ever regretted having a fight on the court, something that has occurred more frequently than Draymond Green would like to believe, as he gave a surprising reply.

“I haven’t really had many fights. We’ve had these moments. The one that I regret, I’m not one that lives with regrets. That’s not really how I roll,” Green said. “So I don’t know that’s the right word. But 1 moment that I really look back on is actually the moment where Yusuf Nurkic, because I actually think that moment cost me an opportunity to win a third gold medal.”

Green’s altercation with Jusuf Nurkic led to a suspension that ultimately kept him out of the 41-player pool for the Paris 2024 Olympics, ending his chance at a third gold medal after winning in 2016 and 2021.

“And so I look back at that one and be like, man, that sucks. But like I said, I don’t live my life with any regrets at all. S–t happens. It is what it is. Things still turned out to be pretty fine for me. I can’t complain. But I would say looking back on that moment, which is what it is, it’d be that one,” the former Defensive Player of the Year concluded.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) lies on the court after being fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (not pictured) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Back in January 2024, USA Basketball came out with a statement that was more of a balancing act. Grant Hill explained at the time that the program understood Green was going through a difficult stretch both on and off the court and felt stepping away from summer competition would serve him better.

This decision not only came from the incident where Draymond Green hit Nurkic, but also because of another suspension following his on-court altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert. However, the Nurkic one was probably the worst out of the two. More so, because the 35-year-old had to go to therapy after that, missed several games, and was at the lowest point of his career.

Draymond Green reflects on the lowest point of his NBA career

After Draymond Green was suspended twice in a short amount of time, his reputation took a hit. The Golden State Warriors star soon found himself amid a lot of backlash, and even his family members were targeted by a few trolls. As expected, this took a massive toll on the four-time NBA champion, who was already taking therapy to navigate through his current situation.

“For my character to be under attack, that bothered me to my core because the things that were being said isn’t an accurate depiction of me and who I am,” Green said back then.

“So, I would say that was the bottom. I couldn’t play the game that I love. Ans by the way, ‘He’s beating his wife at home. He’s beating his kids because look what he does on a basketball court.’ That’s crazy… to have to live through that.”

What bothered Draymond Green the most was the fact that even his family had to live with all of this, even though they did not have anything to do with it. However, thanks to therapy and the support of close ones and teammates, the big man was able to make a comeback. However, it’s still up for debate whether the time he spent in therapy and on the sidelines has truly changed him or not.