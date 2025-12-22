Draymond Green Makes Strong Statement on How Stephen Curry and His Retirement Affects Warriors

For the first time in over a decade, the Golden State Warriors are being forced to imagine life without their gravitational center. As Stephen Curry’s eventual retirement looms, uncertainty has crept into a franchise built on stability, titles, and continuity. At 14–15 and sitting eighth in the West, even a recent win over the Phoenix Suns hasn’t quieted the larger questions about what comes next.

There’s a lot of chatter around the Warriors’ future and how the franchise will cope once the three stalwarts decide to part ways. On Monday, a fan even asked the question to Draymond Green on his show, and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year answered with a lot of optimism.

Much of that anxiety stems from the same question fans quietly fear asking: what does Golden State look like when Stephen Curry is no longer there to define it? For the first time in a decade, the franchise is being forced to think beyond its gravitational center.

“I think the Dubs will continue to go after it,” Green started. “It will look nothing like it’s looked over the last 15 years because times change and things just don’t happen that way. But I think the Dubs will always be competitive. Put it back together and um be a great franchise for years in the future and always a franchise to be reckoned with.”

Green’s comments weren’t about clinging to the present core, but about protecting what comes after it. Even as the Curry era nears its eventual end, he framed competitiveness as a non-negotiable part of the Warriors’ DNA, not something tied to a single superstar.

Green pointed to owner Joe Lacob’s intense hatred of losing as the reason for his confidence, noting that Lacob will always chase players capable of keeping the franchise competitive. He also highlighted the recent fan email situation with Lacob, sharing how much the franchise means to him.

That mindset is central to why Green remains confident. Lacob has repeatedly treated downturns as problems to solve, not signals to retreat, and the organization’s willingness to spend and pivot has long been part of its competitive identity.

The Warriors tried to resurrect their roster last season when they reshaped the roster by adding Jimmy Butler. However, even the addition of the former Miami Heat forward hasn’t really upgraded the Dubs. They have not made it past the Western Conference semifinals since winning the title in 2022. By the looks of it, this season doesn’t seem to change that.

Even if the results haven’t followed, the Butler move underscored something important: Golden State isn’t content with fading quietly. The front office is still swinging, even if the margin for error is shrinking.

Charles Barkley claims the Warriors’ old guard’s run is over

Every good thing comes to an end, and this season looks like the end of Steve Kerr’s tenure, who hasn’t looked his best this season as the Warriors’ coach. With his contract already up, this could be farewell for the 60-year-old.

However, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley feels that Steve Kerr’s time, along with Steph Curry and Draymond Green’s run with the Warriors, is also nearing its end.

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“Old, over the hill… They had one of the greatest runs in NBA history, but it’s over,” Barkley said about the Warriors trio of Curry, Green, and Butler in his recent appearance on Tom Tolbert’s show. “They’re just old… Steph is on the Mount Rushmore, but he gonna keep breaking down… I don’t think Jimmy is the same player, and Draymond definitely is not the same player.”

The issue may not be age alone, but alignment. As roles tighten and athletic margins thin, Golden State’s biggest challenge has been finding lineups that complement Curry rather than simply survive around him.

Curry, Green, and Butler have been putting up good numbers and have been mostly healthy, but still, the Warriors aren’t the same dominant team this season.

The legendary trio has guided the Dubs to four rings in their time and has broken innumerable records. Their legacy is indelible, and it will be remembered for generations to come.

Warriors snap three-game losing streak

The Golden State Warriors started this season with four wins from the first five games, and since then, they have struggled to keep up with that rhythm with a 10-14 record. The primary problem has been with their Big 3 not being able to find the rhythm until now.

They lost three consecutive games against the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, and the Suns before securing a crucial win against the Suns in the rematch in San Francisco. Steph Curry recorded the team-high 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in a 119-116 victory. Butler also stepped up with a 25-point performance, helping the Dubs secure an elusive win.

Wins like this still matter, but they no longer answer the larger question. They simply remind everyone how dependent Golden State remains on Curry, even as the organization prepares for a future without him.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the Warriors as veteran forward Green was ejected in the second quarter after he shoved Colin Gillespie and then argued with the referees regarding a call. Ejections have long been part of Green’s on-court profile. The incident occurred with 10:39 remaining on the clock in the second quarter.