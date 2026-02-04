Draymond Green Makes Trade Expectations Clear as Giannis Opens Rare LeBron James Window

It’s no secret that Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James are close friends. After all, both of them are clients of Klutch Sports. Both of them have gone from being fierce rivals during the 2016 NBA Finals to having nothing but good to say about each other, and that could even change further with the latest update from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
With the Warriors actively pursuing the Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline, Green’s days in San Francisco seem to be limited. So much so that the former Defensive Player of the Year, along with the rest of his team, has seemingly braced himself for a move to Milwaukee. However, he doesn’t plan to stay in Wisconsin for the rest of his career.
“If he were traded, his plan would not be to remain in Milwaukee. He would want to be moved on,” according to Brian Windhorst. But where to? Well, the NBA insider believes that if Green does indeed get traded, he would try to force the Bucks to move him to Los Angeles, with both him and the Lakers reportedly having mutual interest.
Green has spent his entire 14-year career with the Warriors, so it will be a tough choice to make for the Dubs. However, this is Giannis Antetokounmpo we’re talking about, someone who can not only extend their championship window with Stephen Curry but also lead the team when the point guard calls it quits. Meanwhile, on the other hand, this will give Draymond a chance to explore his options.
Needless to say, the 35-year-old would not want to spend the remaining years of his career playing for a rebuilding franchise. The Lakers currently sit 25th in the defensive ratings, and we all know Draymond Green’s versatility and energy can quickly turn that around. Moreover, LA also lacks rim protection and perimeter defense, both of which Green excels at.
So, he indeed can help the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James big time and boost their chances of winning a championship. Whether this speculation turns into reality or not will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days. Meanwhile, Draymond Green has let out his feelings about sharing the court with LeBron James.
Draymond Green expresses his desire to play with LeBron James
While all three teams involved in this trade speculation try to figure out a way to make this work, Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green hasn’t wasted any time in expressing his interest in sharing the floor with LeBron James while talking to Melissa Rohlin of the California Post.
“I’ve always wanted to [play with him],” Green said. “Saying I wanted to go to his team, that’s not the case. I’m very comfortable in my situation with 30 [Curry] and what we’ve built and what we have. But I think him and Steph shared the want to take the court together, and they got the opportunity to do that in the Olympics in Paris. I’ve always wanted the opportunity.”
“Just to experience it, to see how he thinks, to see, all right, what I could do to help him and his thinking. Or what can I learn and pick up about what he’s thinking?” he concluded. The veteran center missed out on the opportunity to share the floor with James and Curry, as he was left out of the US Men’s national team for the Paris Olympics, following his ugly incident with Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic.
It seems like that has left a bad taste in Green’s mouth, as he hopes to be presented with another opportunity to do so. Indeed, it will be truly mesmerizing to see him and LeBron James on the same team, battling out the opposition. Well, he might get his wish granted after all, as the Warriors continue to push for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and we continue to closely follow the entire situation.
