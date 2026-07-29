Draymond Green Mocked on Live TV After Missing Out on LeBron James as Warriors Star Shares Update on His $27.7 Mn Contract

Failing to create a blockbuster that could save the Warriors dynasty can hurt, but having it brought up on live television takes the sting to an entirely new level. Draymond Green learned that firsthand when he appeared on Shaquille O’Neal’s Dunkman World Championships on TNT. Fresh off the Golden State Warriors signing the forward, Green was left licking his wounds over LeBron James opting to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green joined Dwight Howard and CashNasty alongside Dunkman host Adam Lefkoe for the latest round of Shaq’s alternate league. Other than a high-flyer accidentally clocking him in the head during a dunk, CashNasty hurt harder when he poked at Green’s failed recruiting pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry for your loss, man,” CashNasty joked with Green at first.

“What loss?” Green asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LeBron to Philly,” Cash replied, before adding, “You know he wanted him there. You know you did.”

“How is that my loss? It would’ve been nice, but it’s no different than it’s always been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hear you, but I’m sorry for your loss,” CashNasty doubled down anyway.

The ribbing didn’t stop there, shifting swiftly to Green’s fresh financial contract resolution with Golden State. The team didn’t waste time moving on to contract negotiations for Stephen Curry and Green after the LeBron sweepstakes ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green had initially declined his $27.7 million player option to grant the Warriors cap space to pursue James. He was reportedly courting James personally during the offseason. Dray’s pursuit had made the Dubs a frontrunner to land him.

After James chose Philadelphia, agent Rich Paul confirmed Green re-signed on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, restoring his exact salary. Lefkoe highlighted the timing of Green’s return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s appropriate that Draymond is sitting next to Cash as Draymond came to some money. Congratulations, Draymond! You feel good?” Lefkoe asked.

“I forgot. But I do feel great about it,” Green admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Lefkoe asked if he had put “pen to paper” yet, Green remarked, “I haven’t done that yet, so it really doesn’t feel real,” leading Lefkoe to chime in, “Okay, when the check clears.”

While the televised banter brought lighthearted humor, the competitive reality facing the Warriors remains challenging. Having missed out on James, the Warriors effectively land back where they started, locking in Green alongside Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr.

With Green and Jimmy Butler both playing under expiring contracts, it’s believed that the franchise is approaching the 2026–27 campaign as a gap year before resetting its cap sheet. Meanwhile, Curry remains extension-eligible, keeping pressure on front-office leadership to pick between his and Dray’s remaining window and the future of the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

To cap off his eventful day, Green almost injured himself while standing in as a prop for a competing dunker. Green had to take a moment to collect himself before O’Neal came over to assist him. He’s seemingly fine and laughed it off. Despite the near-miss on the court and the banter off it, Green’s return ensures the Warriors retain their defensive anchor and vocal leader for the season ahead.