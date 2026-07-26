Draymond Green Opens Up on His Warriors Future After LeBron James Free Agency Comes to Abrupt End

The Warriors missed out on their biggest offseason target, but Draymond Green isn’t losing sleep over what comes next. After LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers over the Dubs, questions quickly shifted toward Green’s own free agency. The 4x champ finally addressed the situation himself, making it clear that patience, not panic, comes to define both sides of negotiation.

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“For starters, I am still unsigned. I have no contract offer. The Warriors haven’t offered me a contract yet,” Green said, speaking on The Draymond Green Show. “Open for an offer at some point in the near future. Nah, I’m just joking.”

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He reassured fans that his contract situation hasn’t created any tension between him and the organisation. The veteran forward quickly shifted to a more serious tone.

“We were gonna be patient, we were gonna figure it all out. No one’s patience has worn thin. My patience hasn’t worn thin; response patience hasn’t worn thin; neither have the Warriors’ patience.”

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His message reflected confidence rather than concern. Draymond Green also poked fun at the growing attention surrounding his free agency, joking fans should keep tracking the number of days.

“I saw a post the other day about star players in the NBA, superstars in the NBA, the length of time they’ve been a free agent, and I just wanted to throw my hat in that bucket,” Green added. “So, make sure y’all got that ticker going.”

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The timing of those comments isn’t accidental.

Warriors entered the offseason chasing one of the biggest prizes available, and they seemed to have missed it by a whisker. Agent Rich Paul reportedly said LeBron James was deciding between the Warriors and the Sixers before ultimately deciding to land in Philadelphia. With that, months of speculation surrounding LeBron James and Stephen Curry pairing up at the Bay ended abruptly.

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Draymond Green’s free agency remains part of that bigger picture.

By declining his player option, the veteran gave the Warriors additional financial flexibility. Reporter Shams Charania initially mentioned that Green intended to decline his contract to make room for LeBron James. Even though James is now off the board, Green’s future has never appeared disconnected from the Warriors’ long-term plans.

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Instead, the organization now has room to evaluate its remaining options before finalizing Green’s next contract.

Several veteran names remain available as the Dubs look to strengthen their roster around Stephen Curry. Former Kings forward DeMar DeRozan has elite scoring potential, while free agent Peyton Watson continues to attract attention with his two-way versatility and long-term upside.

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Russell Westbrook also remains on the market. He can bring his experience to the table and add depth and leadership to the roster. Maybe that’s why Draymond Green sounded so relaxed.

His comments suggested that neither side feels pressured to rush an agreement simply because LeBron James’ decision is now official. Instead, both the player and the franchise appear comfortable allowing the market to develop before completing the final piece of their offseason puzzle.

For now, Draymond Green remains unsigned, but not uncertain.