Draymond Green Opens Up on Leaving Drinking Habits Behind During a Special Time of the Year

Draymond Green has never been one to hold back. Whether it’s podcast comments, on-court rants, or locker room confessions, Green’s comments often hit as hard as his screens. His latest words, however, had a different, more reflective tone. Sitting across from Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, the veteran forward revealed something fans haven’t seen in a long time: someone who used to live recklessly and play fearlessly.

The longtime Warrior revealed something intriguing. “I’ve been out the night before a game, drank till six o’clock in the morning, and had a triple-double,” he said with a trademark mix of pride, honesty, and disbelief. It wasn’t a brag, but more like a confession from someone far removed from that version of himself. But Green didn’t stop there.

“During the playoffs,” he continued, “I don’t really do too much of nothing.” He went into detail about the difference in mindset between the regular season and the postseason, and how the stakes of a seven-game series sharpen his focus differently.

“You can’t give someone an edge,” he said. “One small edge can be everything.” For him, the fear isn’t losing control, but giving his opponent any advantage – wisdom that has come with age, and something young Draymond didn’t worry about.

Green also added that he wanted all the factors to come down to his play and to eliminate any variables. “The last thing I wanted someone to be able to say was, ‘he’s playing bad because he was out last night…’ If I play bad, I play bad because I just had a bad night, not because I was out.”

Green’s comments show how the 14-year vet’s approach has changed as he has matured. His days of pushing limits and still finding ways to perform are gone, replaced with a respect for what winning at the highest level needs. Green made it clear: “If that can’t wait one extra week, you really don’t want the ring.”

Wild nights have become quiet preparation, because once it’s playoff time, there’s no room for anything less than obsession.

The Golden State Warriors Rely on Draymond Green’s Steady Hand

Draymond Green’s personal reflection comes during a transition period for the Golden State Warriors. As one of the last members of the original Warriors championship core alongside Stephen Curry, Green is now a mentor. He leads by example on the court and sets the tone for younger teammates, particularly Jonathan Kuminga.

“It’s a completely different look than what you’re getting all the time,” Green said when talking about Kuminga’s development. “That’s definitely beneficial, and that’s why we need JK to be JK, what he’s capable of being. It’s on us to figure out how to unlock him.”

The days of Draymond’s leadership coming through confrontation and raw energy may not be gone, but they’ve given way to a calculated chaos. His energy guides the Warriors to maintain their edge without losing composure.

The Warriors are currently reshaping themselves into a proven standard: a veteran-led, deeply balanced roster where everyone contributes. Green has long admired this model, shown by his praise of the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs. “They never would beat themselves,” he said.

“You had to f—— beat them… Kawhi would come off the bench, and it was like, ‘Uh-oh. Now we’ve really got to buckle up.’” That steady energy is what Green is trying to instill in a locker room filled with both newcomers and veterans. For Draymond, this is about control over his emotions, habits and the team’s future.