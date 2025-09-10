Draymond Green Pinpoints Exact Reason Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

The LeBron vs. Michael Jordan debate isn’t going away anytime soon. Every stat, every ring, every narrative has been dissected endlessly. But fans tend to listen a little closer when an active star like Draymond Green weighs in.

On a recent stream with Kai Cenat and Tylil, Green didn’t take the usual route of comparing accolades. Instead, he pointed to what each legend had to work with. In his eyes, the difference between Jordan’s supporting cast and LeBron’s is so stark that it defines the argument entirely.

Green’s words were sharp: “MJ had Pippen, Bron was winning games with Matthew Dellavedova… that guy STINKS, no disrespect, MJ’s equivalent to Matthew Dellavedova as a teammate was probably Steve Kerr.” It was a moment that lit up social media, with the livestream chat instantly latching onto the bluntness of the comparison.

He went further, bringing up J.R. Smith as an example of how LeBron refused to give up on players others had written off. “People threw the towel in on J.R. Smith… like, yo, he can’t play winning basketball and Bron’s like, nah. This man can shoot, and he can defend. I can do something with that.” At the time, Smith had just been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 after a rocky stretch with the New York Knicks, winning the 6th Man of the Year award in 2013, but only won one playoff series. Known for streaky shooting and questionable shot selection, he was widely dismissed as someone who couldn’t be trusted in high-stakes games.

That, Green argued, is where James separates himself. “When people throw the towel in on you in this league, it’s over,” he said, emphasizing how rare it is for superstars to revive others’ careers like LeBron. In his view, Jordan entered battles with proven partners, while LeBron, the newly minted Hall of Famer, elevated teammates who were already being counted out.

Green then made a point about his Warriors coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr carved out a long NBA career and became immortalized for hitting one of the Bulls‘ most iconic Finals-clinching shots. But his road there wasn’t smooth; he was drafted 50th overall, bounced around (Suns, Cavs, Magic), and had to claw for respect. Draymond, a second-round pick who spent his early years proving he belonged on the floor, related directly to that grind. To him, Kerr was one of Jordan’s least polished contributors. Still, even Kerr’s resume was sturdier than Dellavedova, who LeBron had to lean on during the 2015 Finals when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love went down.

For Green, it all circles back to one core belief: greatness isn’t just measured in banners or scoring titles. It’s measured by how a player can transform those around him. Green makes it clear in that category that LeBron James is not equal.

Draymond Green on the Context Behind LeBron’s Cleveland Challenge

Green made sure to separate the contexts of LeBron’s career. “Like the Miami teams, no question,” he admitted, acknowledging that those Heat rosters with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were loaded with great supporting players like 3-point snipers Mario Chalmers and Ray Allen. But when it came to Cleveland, things were different. There, LeBron wasn’t surrounded by polished contributors; he often had to elevate players the league had already written off. Green emphasized that leading those kinds of teammates to Finals wins requires a distinct kind of leadership and vision.

He contrasted that reality with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. “Jordan ain’t had them type of teammates,” Green said. “Jordan had made teammates.” Green pointed out that the Bulls’ supporting cast, from co-star Scottie Pippen to contributors like Toni Kukoc and Horace Grant, were already proven players who fit into the team system. Jordan didn’t need to transform underdog teammates into winners; he inherited a cast primed for success, making the margin for error smaller.

Green then drove home the challenge of winning under those circumstances. “Man, it’s hard to win in this league, bro. To win with guys like that,” he explained. He stressed that taking players who were doubted or overlooked, like Matthew Dellavedova and J.R. Smith, and turning them into champions adds an extra layer of difficulty to LeBron’s achievements. According to Green, that process of getting the most out of lesser-regarded teammates is a key factor that defines the unique challenges of LeBron’s path compared to Jordan’s.