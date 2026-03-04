Draymond Green Praises Lakers Star’s Actions Against Luka Doncic Over JJ Redick Altercation Row

A brief sideline exchange between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick quickly turned into one of the most discussed moments around the NBA. The short courtside clip showed tension between the Los Angeles Lakers star and his head coach during their game against the Golden State Warriors. Within hours, the moment circulated widely online and sparked speculation about everything from locker-room chemistry to the long-term dynamics between the two.

Yet while most attention centered on the confrontation itself, many observers focused on something else entirely. Jarred Vanderbilt’s quick reaction. The Lakers forward stepped in immediately after the exchange escalated, positioning himself between Doncic and Redick before the situation could intensify further. That split-second decision quickly became the defining moment of the clip.

The incident unfolded after Doncic returned to the bench following a substitution. Redick appeared to say something stern to his guard before returning toward his coaching duties on the sideline. Moments later, the situation appeared ready to escalate when Doncic stood up from his seat, seemingly preparing to approach his coach again.

That was when Vanderbilt intervened. Instead of confronting either side, the forward casually moved into Doncic’s path while clapping and celebrating on the sideline. The action blended into the normal activity around the bench, making it difficult for cameras to capture anything unusual.

Within seconds, the moment had passed. What could have turned into a much larger confrontation instead faded into the background of the game. NBA veteran Draymond Green later highlighted that exact detail while reacting to the clip online. “That is as important on an NBA team as anything a player(not a star) can do on the court. Offer that to a team,” the Green commented on a post featuring the incident.

The remark underscored what many inside basketball circles noticed immediately. Vanderbilt’s awareness and timing prevented the exchange from growing into something far more dramatic.

JJ Redick addressed courtside altercation video with Luka Doncic

While the clip generated heavy conversation online, the Lakers themselves treated the moment far differently. Before the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Redick addressed the video while speaking to reporters. The Lakers coach appeared relaxed and even amused by the attention the moment received.

“I didn’t think much of it at the time. To be honest with you I don’t think Luka did either. He and I have a great relationship. I think those things happen, not every game, but they happen very frequently,” Redick explained.

The coach emphasized that emotional exchanges are a normal part of competition inside an NBA game. “Sometimes you have to rehash them with a player or as a teammate. Sometimes it happens player-to-player. It’s a competition. There’s two guys, who in this case, are trying to win a basketball game and be on the same page about stuff.”

Redick also reiterated that he actively encourages open communication between players and the coaching staff. “I talk about player-led teams all the time. I encourage guys talking to me or talking to our coaches and bringing stuff up and telling us what they need,” Redick continued.

From his perspective, the viral attention surrounding the clip felt unnecessary. “I don’t know why it went viral. It felt very normal to me.” Modern NBA coverage often turns brief moments into larger narratives.

Short clips circulate rapidly online, and routine sideline disagreements can appear more dramatic than they actually are inside a locker room. That dynamic seemed to play out again in this case.

According to Redick, the entire situation even became a source of humor once he and Doncic realized how widely the video had spread. “Our relationship is strong. It’s only going to get stronger.” For the Lakers, the takeaway was simple. What looked like a heated confrontation on camera was nothing more than a competitive exchange during a game.

And thanks to Vanderbilt’s quick instincts on the sideline, it ended almost as quickly as it started.