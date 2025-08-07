Draymond Green Put Stephen Curry in Awkward Situation as Family Member Recalls Back-and-Forth With Warriors Star

If there is one player who terrifies every opponent, then it’s Draymond Green. Well, he might not be the 3-point shooting machine like Stephen Curry. However, stand around him on the court, and you will know why he’s lethal. That mouth, no, it doesn’t know silence. Renowned for being one of the best trash talkers in the NBA, Dray threw Steph and Seth Curry in an awkward moment years ago.

Recalling one such incident, the younger Curry brother shared his story on the G.O.T.E. podcast. “I’ll never forget—we talked about journeymen. We were playing the Warriors, one year. I’m at the free-throw line, and Draymond’s out there,” Seth Curry told Travonne Edwards and Scott Rochelle. “I’m going back and forth. He’s talking. I get fouled, might score the and-one or something. I say something to him, and I’m at the free-throw line. He’s like, ‘Why are you talking? You a journeyman. You been on every team in the league.'”

He continued, “It was funny. It was funny ’cause Steph was right there. It was kind of awkward. Draymond’s my guy, but he gonna talk when we’re on the floor. So, right back to him: a journeyman. But like I’ll tell you, I said back to him—that’s a badge of honor for me. How many guys been on two teams and out the league? I’d rather be on eight, nine teams and have a 12-year career than be one-and-done. So I took pride in it. Yeah, for sure.”

Any given night, Draymond Green has a comment locked and loaded. Opponents, refs, maybe even the mascot—no one’s safe once the trash talk kicks in. But when the heat turns toward Steph Curry’s circle, the air shifts. Suddenly, it’s not just smoke—it’s family business. Besides, the Warriors‘ big man doesn’t need a reason. Just a moment. A glance. A misstep toward Steph, and boom—you’re headline material. Go after the Baby-Faced Assassin, and the 35-year-old becomes the league’s most vocal bouncer, guarding the golden gates of No. 30 like it’s sacred ground.

But when the punchline lands on someone with ties to Curry? Now it’s comedy dipped in tension. Awkward chuckles. Side-eyes. Even Steph starts looking around like, “Did he really just say that?” And yes, he did. That’s peak Draymond. Equal parts chaos and comedy, with a delivery so sharp it leaves paper cuts on egos.

Seth Curry’s encounter with Draymond Green in 2019

During the 2019 West Finals, Draymond Green and Seth Curry clashed in a fiery back-and-forth that left the court sizzling. Years later, Seth laughed about it on Draymond’s own show, calling it a twisted kind of flattery. Unlike big bro Steph, who lets threes do the talking, Seth loves the verbal smoke. If words fly, he’s catching fire.

“You came into the game, you was talking s— to me,” the younger Curry said. “I was loving it, man. You was talking s—. I was like, ‘I might be here now. I might be even making a little mark. Draymond talks some s— to me, trying to get in my head during the game. So I’m doing something right.’ One game we were talking crazy at the free-throw line. And I’m not Steph — I’ll talk back to you. I’ll enjoy it. I ain’t going to just go play my game. I’m going to talk back and say my piece.”

Therefore, when Draymond Green talks, the league pays attention—especially if the Curry name gets dragged into the crossfire. What initially seemed like simple trash talk eventually turned into a twisted rite of passage for Seth, who, in turn, wore the jab like a crown. Meanwhile, Steph Curry chose silence, whereas Seth fired back without hesitation. As always, Draymond stirred the pot with expert precision. Ultimately, in the NBA’s loudest moments, that trio managed to make all the chaos sound strangely poetic.