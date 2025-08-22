Draymond Green Questions Paige Bueckers as Caitlin Clark’s Absence Puts WNBA Throne Under Threat

The success of the WNBA is visible in the records it set. Last year became the most-watched regular season in 24 years, and drew the highest attendance in 22 years. The 2024 season posted a 48% attendance increase over 2023. At the heart of it all was the Caitlin Clark effect. It’s now a new season, and the league has turned a new page as it shatters the old records. So, the Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers is the reason for this year’s success? Well, that’s the question on everyone’s mind, including Draymond Green.

On Threads, the 35-year-old added a post with an image of Bueckers, which celebrated the record on the WNBA for setting 2.5+ million fans in total attedance so far, with the season still going on. “So I just came acrosss this post on ESPNW IG… and I found the picture interesting. Is there a shift happening?” Answering this dilemma for the Warriors superstar was ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “Yes, people are following the league day to day now and it’s turning into attendance gains. I’d also be very curious how the Valkyries attendance data is impacting this number”.

But Green isn’t questioning the growth in the W. His interest lies in the picture and not the fact that the league set a new single-season attendance record. Replying to Shelburne, the 4x NBA champion shared his concern. “I’m speaking more about Paige. They spoke of all time attendance and showed Paige, who plays for Dallas but doesn’t have top 3 in attendance. Is Paige quickly becoming the face of The W?” His question is valid, as the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever is one of the reasons for the growth in the WNBA.

They lead the league in total attendance so far, with more than 577,979 fans through 35 total games, which makes it an average of 16,513.69 fans attending every game. They also lead the charge in drawing most away fans, a phenomenon attached to the Caitlin Clark effect. The Iowa alum in her sophomore year has missed 22 of the Indiana Fever’s 35 games due to various injuries, including 13 consecutive games with a right groin injury. Yet, the fans’ support continues. That’s why the question from Draymond Green, on why ESPN featured Paige Bueckers over CC.

But the effect of the 2025 WNBA number 1 draft pick is also visible in the Wings’ success. They might have missed out on the WNBA playoffs this year, but their rookie is a sight to behold. That’s why their average attendance from last season of 7,274.80 fans in total 40 games is up to 9,517.50 average in 36 games so far. And the total for Wings? 342,630. Again, not the best in the league; in fact, they are the third-worst team in terms of attendance.

But it also stems from the fact that they play in a relatively small college arena on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington’s stadium, College Park Center. However, it’s not just Paige and the Wings challenging the CC effect.

Draymond Green’s teammate comes in clutch to outrank Caitlin Clark and the Fever

As stated earlier, the Fever leads in away and total attendance, but there is a reason why they don’t top the home metric chart. It’s not just Caitlin Clark’s injury that has limited them to drawing fewer fans. But the emergence of the Valkyries, yes, the same sister team of the Warriors, which is playing its debut season in the WNBA. It’s not the same Chase Center where Draymond Green plays, but it’s got a new theme, “Ballhalla,” a lavender-tinted, Nordic-themed rebrand. The GSV is setting an attendance record. So far, it has received unprecedented support in its inaugural season and has sold out all 17 of its home games.

From the first game, Lilac shirts that read “First of a Lifetime” were laid across each of the arena’s 18,064 seats—all occupied. Since then, the total amount of fans in 17 home games amounts to a whopping 307,088 highest in the league. Clark and the Fever are second with a total of 301,443 fans at home in their 18 games. Amid all the new fans, there is a familiar face, courtside, supporting, cheering, and even taunting opponents. Saying that Brandin Podziemski is a super fan of the Valkyries will be an understatement.

Fans even dub the 22-year-old star guard as the mascot for the team. “Nah, it’s electric. It’s definitely something that I love being a part of. The noise in there is a different type of noise than what we have with our games. It almost feels louder most of the time…” Podziemski said recently, as he is set for a new role this offseason. So, the interest and the growth in the WNBA are palpable and visible to the naked eye. But the question always comes down to, is it one player responsible for the change?