Draymond Green Reacts to Taylor Rooks and Husband’s Vows After Kevin Durant Reunion

The NBA off-season isn’t just about trade rumors and Instagram workouts anymore. Sometimes, it’s about secret weddings, stolen moments, and… Draymond Green turning into a certified romantic. Over the weekend, in what can only be described as New York glamour dipped in old-Hollywood magic, sports media queen Taylor Rooks got married. Quietly, secretly, dramatically, and of course, fabulously.

Rooks posted a carousel of images on Instagram from her divine, no-phones wedding at Gotham Hall. Wearing a stunning strapless Monique Lhuillier ball gown with a V neckline and a white veil that gave “Oscar night meets royal wedding” energy. Her husband…a very lucky man named Shane, who has been kept under the radar like he’s in the witness protection program. But what turned heads even beyond the star-studded guest list, was Draymond Green’s reaction to the ceremony.

In a moment no one saw coming, Green took to Instagram with the energy of a man who just witnessed The Notebook live. Captioning the carousel shared by Rooks on his story, he wrote: “Vows of the century! What a fucking time! Congrats to our people! You had to be there to feel the LOVE! 💙💙💙” If Draymond Green says you had to be there to feel the love, we believe him. This is a man who once tried to clothesline Rudy Gobert mid-game and now he’s out here catching feels at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

However, more importantly the emotional centerpiece? Taylor Rooks herself said it best to GQ: “He is so perfect it’s hard to believe he’s real. His vows moved the entire room to tears. I’m still replaying them over and over in my head.” When the vows are so good they crack Draymond’s emotional shell, you know it was a moment. The same man who once went viral for yelling “they soft!” at the Grizzlies is now reposting wedding photos with heart emojis and praising tear-jerking poetry. This league. Never change.

And just when you thought the drama was over…boom, plot twist. In the same room, at the same event, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were reunited. The man whose departure from the Warriors was rumored to be sparked, in part, by an infamous on-court shouting match with Green in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Draymond Reunites With KD at Taylor Rooks’ Wedding

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant hadn’t been pictured together publicly in years. Not after the championships. But Taylor Rooks brought them back together, at her wedding, no less. If love conquers all, then Rooks just fixed the Warriors’ greatest cold war. There they were, cheesin’ for the camera like it was 2017 again. A brief moment of peace.

And here’s the kicker, just weeks before this wedding, Green had opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live about how close the Warriors were to bringing Durant back. “Joe goes, ‘Draymond, I think we’re gonna get Kevin Durant. It’s right there at the finish line, it’s happening,’” Green shared on the show. “Steph yells, ‘Draymond, you see the trade?’ I go, ‘It happened!’ Steph goes, ‘Wait, who?’ I said, ‘Oh, never mind. Nobody. What happened?’ He’s like, ‘Luka got traded.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Luka Dončić stole the trade spotlight, but what fans didn’t realize until now was that the real reunion already had a soft launch. Taylor Rooks pulled off a wedding that could’ve been an episode of a telenova. She even skipped the reception-venue shuffle, holding both the ceremony and reception in the same stunning hall, then bussing guests in Sprinters to a Zero Bond afterparty that reportedly went well past 4 a.m. And while the actual marriage vows may belong to Taylor and Shane, the unofficial vows of truce between Green and Durant? That was a moment for the basketball romantics out there.