Draymond Green Reacts to Viral Reports on Stephen Curry Amid Growing Trade Rumors on Warriors Star

Amid Stephen Curry’s future gathering momentum, Draymond Green wanted fans to understand that one word can change an entire story. With the Warriors enduring another frustrating offseason, reports suggesting Curry had grown weary of the franchise’s pursuit of star talent quickly dominated the NBA conversation. However, Green believes many overlooked a crucial detail along the way.

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“Saw Marcus Thompson come out and say, ‘Steph is probably tired of star chasing,’” he said, speaking on The Draymond Green Show. “What I wanna point out is, ‘probably.’”

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Green addressed a report from The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, who wrote that Stephen Curry “probably” remains tired of the Dubs’ continued search for another superstar. He argued that fans couldn’t simply ignore that one word.

“You definitely can’t just cross the ‘Probably’ out and be like, ‘Tired of chasing stars,’ that doesn’t work,” he said. “You have to take the whole story, the complete sentence, the whole everything into context. I don’t know what the hell Steph is tired of. But I do believe that if Steph was tired of something, he would say that.”

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The discussion comes at a time when the Warriors find themselves searching for answers.

After another offseason centered on adding a marquee name alongside Curry, the Warriors watched several high-profile pursuits fall short. Their relentless push for LeBron James ultimately ended when he chose to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL tear further complicated the Dubs’ hopes to return to title contention.

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Amid this disappointing equation, Thompson’s report quickly gained traction across social media and among analysts.

As the discussion spread, much of the conversation shifted toward the idea that Stephen Curry had grown frustrated with the Warriors’ approach. Ultimately, it sparked trade rumors involving Curry. Rather than disputing Thompson’s reporting, however, Green focused on the importance of context. In fact, he doubled down on his belief.

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“I do believe that if Steph was tired of something, he would say that; I do believe it. I know you all think Steph doesn’t speak. I’m telling you, Steph lives for tough conversations. Steph thrives in tough conversations. So, I don’t think that’s the case.”

Green and Curry have navigated championship runs, roster overhauls and difficult playoff exits together. They carry a bond built on trust and honest communication. Their shared history gives Green a perspective only a few others can make.

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Meanwhile, the Warriors’ front office still faces enormous pressure to improve the roster before another season slips away. Whether that help comes through the trade market, free agency or internal development remains unknown. DeMar DeRozan is still on the board, though. But Green’s message wasn’t about predicting the next move.

It was about reminding everyone about how one overlooked word can change the entire meaning. Until Stephen Curry says otherwise himself, speculation should remain exactly that.