In a recent presser, Draymond Green said that anybody debating over greatness online was a “loser”. Of course, in this instance, he was specifically throwing shade at former NBA player Eddie Johnson, with whom he’s been exchanging jabs over the past week. Unfortunately, his message became diluted and generalized as it spread across social media.

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Later on, former Warriors icon Baron Davis weighed in on Green’s take. “There are no losers,” Davis claimed on an episode of Gill’s Arena, refuting Green’s remarks, even though they weren’t personally directed at him. So the Warriors veteran had to respond.

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“So when I come out, and I call guys losers, this for all the guys who like, ‘Oh, he talking to me.’ If the shoe fits, by all means,” Green proclaimed, frustrated with the many former NBA players taking his remarks personally.

“If the shoe fits, wear it. But if the shoe don’t fit and I didn’t say your name because I’m not one that’s afraid to say a name, then I’m probably not talking to you. I’m not a subliminal guy.” He said.

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At first, when Davis discussed the issue at Gill’s Arena, it looked like he was discussing Green’s remarks in general. However, he defended the rest of the NBA and noted that if Kobe Bryant called him a loser, he could deal with that. But since it’s Green, the goalpost had moved. And that’s one thing that Draymond Green agreed with Davis on.

“I agree, BD. The goalpost moves. Because I’m a four-time champion. ‘Well, Draymond a four-time champion, so he think he this.’ Remove my championships. Take them. Take all four of them,” Green argued with all four of his trophies displayed right behind him.

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The one argument critics have had against Draymond Green, especially Eddie Johnson, is that the veteran heavily depends on Stephen Curry’s performance. Green argued that he’s fine without the trophies because everyone thinks they belong to Curry anyways.

Regardless, he still felt proud of his career. Green argued that without the championships, he still feels “good about me.” Draymond is the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, a 4x NBA All-Star, a 5× NBA All-Defensive First Team, and led the league in steals in 2017 as well. He also didn’t miss the chance to throw shade at Eddie Johnson once again by listing his Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year accomplishment.

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His comments about Eddie Johnson stirred up the pot more than Green ever expected. Former players like Baron Davis, Theo Pinson, Raymond Felton, Charlie Villanueva, and more seemingly took offense to his comments even after Green specifically mentioned Eddie Johnson during the same presser.

So, the Warriors veteran spent nearly an hour explaining his take in the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show. That should possibly seal the deal when it comes to various ex-players taking his comments personally.

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As for Green, he recently put up a season-high 9 points against the Celtics. It was a game that broke the Warriors’ five-game losing streak after star Stephen Curry sustained an injury that has kept him out for 5 games so far.

Green may not be scoring much individually, but he’s spent his career showing just how valuable he can be to a team. Will his feud with ex-players continue? Only time will tell.