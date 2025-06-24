Draymond Green Reveals Dual Personality Impacted Warriors as Private Conversation With Adam Silver Unearths

Draymond Green is in the headlines again! Has to be some fight in question. Although the Warriors center is a four-time NBA Champion and DPOY, he has built his fame on aggression. Remember that Rudy Gobert incident? When Green headlocked the Minnesota star, and got suspended. If that taught him anything, it’s still hard to tell. However, while we have watched Draymond Green be an enforcer on the court and in the locker room, there’s a side to him that’s been hidden from the world.

Over the course of his career, Draymond Green has accumulated over 200 technical fouls. That’s something we don’t hear every day, from every player. Headlocks? Hitting someone in the groin? Stomping on someone’s chest? The 35-year-old has been there, done that, with pride and passion. Although it’s hard to defend Green’s actions, recently he revealed a secret about his dual personality that could make at least some of his antics make sense. “It took me a while to accept that. But that’s just on the basketball court. Off the court, the likelihood that you’ll see me how I am, on a basketball court is so slim off the court. Green says.

The Warriors star described how he’s different on and off the hardwood. “Unless I’m comfortable, I don’t even say much if you talk to my family, by the way. They’re like “Oh my mom, they trip my mom out, she comes to the house, she comes in town.” And people say all these things, she’d be like, “If they only know you don’t even talk.” I don’t say much, I got to be really comfortable in the situation to talk, and so that’s why I was like “Yo, it’s really confused it’s is it’s really like this is bleeding over here.” Green said.

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) passes the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first quarter at Chase Center.

While on the Pivot Podcast, Green gave his fans an insight into his personality off the court. Although we might find it hard to believe, the Warriors center says that he’s a pretty chill guy off the court. Moreover, he pointed out that on court and off court, him are two different people. That’s unheard of because most of us have only seen the on-court Draymond Green. However, if you were to ask his close ones, you’d get a different perspective. But don’t beat yourself up about it, even he, until recently, did not come to this realization.

Only if he’d realized this trait sooner, the 35-year-old wouldn’t have accumulated a couple of hundred techs and six suspensions. Not to mention, a reputation for being an aggressor. Nonetheless, it’s great to hear that Green is aware of who he is now. But wait, how did the veteran star come to this realization? He had an explanation for that, too. “I’m writing a book, and that process was so therapeutic for me because I was writing it’s actually when I worked my way through, like ‘Oh s— it is two different people.’” Green says.

Although writing a book is the most unlike Draymond Green stuff, eh, whatever helps him be more relaxed. Nonetheless, while talking about his dual personality, Green also revealed his private conversation with Adam Silver.

Draymond Green reveals the time he discussed his future with Adam Silver

Do you remember the time when NBA commissioner Adam Silver sent out a stern warning to Draymond Green earlier this season? That warning to the Golden State Warriors star to tone down his aggression on the court would make you feel the two are not on good terms. However, that’s not the case. The two seem to share a lot more than you think. In fact, the commissioner might be the reason that Green is still playing in the league. Back in 2023, when Draymond Green hit Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic and was handed a huge 16-game suspension, he was about to give up hooping altogether.

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.

However, Silver talked him into staying. “When I was in suspension with Nurkic and I’m talking to Adam Silver, I’m like Adam, I’m done I don’t want to play anymore, okay, because the problem for me is on the court and I felt like damn I got a bright future after this and this court is about to cause it’s about to cost me that and so if I’m walking to the bodega no problem that. But that ain’t my issue, my issue is on the court. You call me that, and I’m in a different headspace. How do I handle that?” Green revealed.

So, how did he? Well, after talking with Silver, he realized that the problem lay in the court, and he needed to fix that. Green then started taking therapy and changed his attitude. You could say that the suspension and the talk he had with Adam Silver were the turning point. One could still argue that he hasn’t changed much since that incident, as similar things have happened between him and other players. However, Green has grown a bit. After all, if someone has to do the dirty work on the court and Green has mastered that art over the years.