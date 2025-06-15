Draymond Green Reveals 5 NBA Coaches Rooting Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. in NBA Finals for Selfish Reason

The Indiana Pacers held the upper hand in this season’s NBA Finals until Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. entered the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with their season hanging by a thread. What unfolded next can only be explained as a magical performance by the Oklahoma City Thunder. They trailed by as many as seven points in the game’s final quarter but managed to force a comeback, with a stunning 12-1 closing run to win Game 4: 111-104. “I knew what it would have looked like if we lost tonight, I didn’t want to go down not swinging,” SGA said after the win.

Indeed, SGA got his wish; as the MVP ensured his team returned to Oklahoma City with the series on level terms. But not everyone in the NBA world was particularly pleased by the Thunder’s win over the Pacers. And no, we’re not talking about the Pacers’ fans. The Warriors’ star Draymond Green believes that some NBA coaches are rooting against coach Mark Daigneault and his team in the Finals. But why? Well, of course, they’d want their team to be in OKC’s place, but rooting against them seems pretty extreme, right?

Green revealed that while speaking on his podcast, the Draymond Green show with Baron Davis, “I know this thing is this because… I’ve had a coach, and he’s a very prominent coach in the NBA. I won’t say his name because I ain’t that type of guy. I ain’t selling nobody. But what he did tell me is that the way he said the coaches who have won championships is like this little fraternity, and they don’t want to see a new coach enter. So, Rick Carlisle is holding it down for all the coaches that have cuz they don’t want him (Mark Daigneault) in there yet.” Green said. Jeez!

For Mark Daigneault, it must feel terrible when people from your own fraternity don’t want you to do well, so that you don’t join their minny club. We all know, there are six coaches with rings in the league currently. The list includes Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers, Erik Spoelstra, Joe Mazzulla, Tyronn Lue, and, of course, Rick Carlisle. So, allegedly, these five HCs are rooting for the Indiana Pacers for a pretty selfish reason.

After dropping this massive news, Draymond Green also spoke about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and gave him very important advice.

Draymond Green gives valuable advice to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals can make or break careers. The way the players deal with this immense pressure defines their greatness. In Game 3, Oklahoma City Thunder’s point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had a pretty tough time. The 26-year-old scored just 24 points, including just one bucket in the fourth quarter. This performance was unlike SGA, and Draymond Green felt the same, emphasizing the Thunder star to take control of the game.

“When I watched that game tonight, I never felt like Shai said, ‘I’m taking over this game, I’mma win this game,’” Green said on his podcast. The Warriors star asked Shai to block all the outside noise, such as the media talk about “shooting too much” or “foul baiting” affecting his game. “Don’t fall into the trap of what the world is saying… F— that. Yeah, shoot it 35 times.” He added. That’s great advice from the 4x NBA Champ. And being a veteran in the league, he is well aware of the impact negative comments can have on a player’s mind.

But now it seems like SGA heeded Draymond Green’s advice, as he lit up the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 4. The Thunder superstar dropped a 35-point performance along with three rebounds to remind everyone why he’s the MVP this season. This performance silenced all the negative commentators. But the jury will be out again in Game 5, for Shai as well as for coach Daigneault. Let’s see if the pair can silence their critics once and for all.