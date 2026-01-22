Draymond Green Reveals Jimmy Butler’s Heartbreaking Confession in Warriors Locker Room After ACL Tear

Draymond Green and the Warriors faced an emotional hit. Jimmy Butler was in the locker room after tearing his ACL, but his presence was painful. The Warriors forward is out for the season. Just like that, the Warriors, who felt like they were onto something, lost it all. And Butler lost out on finishing one of the best seasons of his career at 36.

Nothing made sense in that moment. The six-time All-Star had a smile on his face while being helped to the locker room by Buddy Hield. Much of it was Butler’s optimism. But he was also staring down a barrel of uncertainty for his career. It’s tough to come to terms with dealing with such a major injury. The only thought Jimmy Butler had at the time was about his kids.

“I wish my brother, Jimmy, a speedy recovery. First thing he said, sitting in the locker room, he’s like, man, I’m supposed to take my kids to the arcade in the morning. I’m not going to be able to take my… He said it four different times. I’m not going to be able to take my kids to the arcade in the morning. Then we talked a little more, man, I’m supposed to take my kids to the arcade. That’s all he kept saying. And he was just in like this state of delirium, like completely delirious,” Green shared on The Draymond Green Show.

At 36, tearing an ACL is scary. Jimmy Butler met it with a smile and some jokes. But surely the dark thoughts at least introduced themselves. Could he be the same player again? Will he have a future with the Golden State Warriors? All of those narratives open up as Butler prepares for a gruelling rehab program. A good thing is his commitment.

The five-time All-NBA is notorious for his unforgiving work ethic. There’s no challenge Butler hasn’t overcome. Even with this being a third major injury on his right knee, Butler is already thinking about a return. And the Warriors’ support plays a massive role in his invigorating outlook on the situation. Everybody believes in Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors are riding with Jimmy Butler

Everything the Warriors front office did with their three stars: Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler had to align. Their contracts made it so that for three seasons, the trio will look to compete for a championship. Butler’s injury puts a dagger in those plans. It’s still vital to compete, given it’s Curry and Green’s final years with the franchise.

That’s why a trade seemed logical, to continue maximising what they can achieve this year and onwards. But the Warriors aren’t a team that abandons their players. They didn’t do it with Klay Thompson. And they certainly aren’t looking to do that with Jimmy Butler.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said, “Now that you brought it up, I guess I’d say what I envision for him is to kind of give us a boost next year the same way he did last year when he arrived… I think he’s got a style of game that can play for a long time with his skill, his physicality, and his mind for the game. So, I guess my vision for him is him returning at some point between now and this time next year”.

Butler was having one of his great campaigns, averaging 20 points on close to 52% efficiency. It’s cruel that an injury had to pause his incredible momentum. But he’s determined to bounce back just as ferociously. If anything, when the noise is high, that’s when Jimmy Buckets thrives the most.