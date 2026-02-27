Draymond Green Reveals Private Jonathan Kuminga Chat as Warriors Squad Celebrate Hawks Star’s Freedom

Jonathan Kuminga’s first night in a new jersey didn’t create tension in Golden State. It created relief. Instead of a revenge narrative, the reaction inside the Warriors’ locker room leaned closer to pride after his Atlanta debut. The forward returned from a knee bone bruise and immediately delivered 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists on February 24.

Before that performance, Draymond Green had already reached out. “I actually talked to him the night before on FaceTime. I’m like, ‘Man, when you playing?’ He like, ‘I’m at it tomorrow, big bro. I’m back tomorrow night.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s get it.’ Young fella comes out with 27. What a great debut. Happy to see him playing, happy to see him smiling.”

That exchange reframed the moment. The debut wasn’t closure for Golden State. It was validation.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kuminga entered the league as a lottery pick on a championship roster, which limited his early usage compared to rookies on rebuilding teams. Green previously explained that situation often slowed development because opportunities were earned, not guaranteed.

Now the forward moves into a larger role in Atlanta, where touches and on-ball reps are expected to increase. Green emphasized the importance of patience while also acknowledging the difference a new environment creates. “I’ve absolutely loved watching him go out there and put everything aside, fresh opportunity, new threats, and go out there and show the world who he is. Obviously, we all know who JK is. We know what he’s capable of. But to get off to a great start, to have Atlanta excited, give Atlanta something to be excited about.”

Because of that, the performance did not sting the Warriors. It confirmed a belief they already held about his potential.

More Warriors stars lauded Jonathan Kuminga following his impressive Atlanta debut

Meanwhile, teammates responded in a different tone. After the game, Kuminga posted photos from his debut, including a poster dunk. That is where the celebration took shape.

Gary Payton II commented with a Braveheart GIF and one word: “FREEDOM.” The message referenced the closing stretch of Kuminga’s Warriors tenure, when several DNPs sparked online jokes that he was trapped in a limited role. The comment wasn’t criticism. It was acknowledgment that opportunity had changed.

Other players also reacted positively, reinforcing that his departure did not damage relationships inside the roster.

The performance itself matters less than what followed. Former teammates openly supported him rather than treating the game as a statement against his old team. Golden State viewed his growth as unfinished business rather than failure. Atlanta viewed it as a starting point. For Kuminga, the debut was a role change. For the Warriors, it was confirmation they developed a player ready for a larger stage.