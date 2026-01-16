Draymond Green Reveals Warriors’ Latest Identity After Injury Update From a “Brutal” Experience

Essentials Inside The Story Warriors find hope as second unit thrives

Draymond Green on his physical decline

Steve Kerr must adjust to maximize Green’s impact

Draymond Green‘s Golden State Warriors are not the nerve center of the NBA anymore. One championship after another, the Warriors once dominated the league, but both Green and Steph Curry have entered the twilight of their careers, and the Dubs are no longer dominate the league. With a 22-19 record, the Warriors haven’t been able to find consistency so far into the season. However, at a time when they need something to feel positive about the season, the bench has become the straw for the sinking Warriors.

Deep into the first half of the 2025-26 season, Curry has been the only good news for the Warriors. Even at 37 years of age, he has been the reason that the Dubs have a few wins. Once he takes the seat to rest, the Warriors’ stats start to get restless. Golden State simply fell apart in Curry’s absence. However, in the last few games, a new lifeline has been developing that could be a new hope for them.

HC Steve Kerr has deployed a second unit while Green and Curry sit on the bench, and it has worked tremendously for them. The new unit that includes Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Brandin Podziemski is not just holding the fort, but thriving against opponents. This new development hasn’t escaped Green’s attention, and it has helped the Warriors find their identity.

“That second unit is becoming more and more consistent,” Green said. “And that’s due to having guys like Al, guys like Melt in that second unit with Jimmy, that’s really allowing us to go, and you’re starting to see their play form take shape, and it’s great. You know, so I think, where we are right now, healthy, it’s all starting to come together.

“We’re really starting to find our identity. And you’re starting to see the pieces fit. Can’t necessarily say all year long you’ve been able to see the pieces fit. But now, you know, having a good bill of health, a fully healthy team, you’re starting to see the pieces fit together, which is allowing us to build an identity.”

Statistically, the Butler, Horford, Melton, Podziemski, and Will Richard lineup is the most potent lineup for the Warriors. This lineup has a +32.6 net rating with a 97.9 defensive rating and 130.4 offensive rating. It is far better than the Warriors’ starting lineup.

However, while the Warriors’ camp has found its silver lining in their bench, Green has been roughed up lately. Just like every other NBA player, he gets bumped in every few games. Unfortunately for him, age 35 doesn’t get him extra recuperation time after a rough night.

“You know, it’s as you start to get up there in age, the knicks, the knacks, they take their toll… I had that Clippers game that was brutal. I was beat up after that one,” he admitted.

“From the fall in the chair, rolling my ankle, banging with Zubac. That was a tough game in itself. And I, you know, you feel some of the residual effects from that as the season continues on. So sometimes when you get these nicks and knacks, you’re kind of chasing it a bit, but you don’t really necessarily have time to let the body heal.”

There is no simpler and more diplomatic way to sugarcoat that consistency and production decline with age. Green is too smart to let his ruin the game for him and his teammates, and he won’t be disgraceful by hiding it. In the last few weeks, the Warriors veteran has been “into a pretty good space.” However, it is also the time that the Warriors should recognize that even at the top of his health, Green isn’t what he used to be.

Steve Kerr has to find a way to maximize Draymond Green

Decline in game with age is neither unusual nor disgraceful. However, historically, players and coaches have found a way to maximize an aging player. Perhaps the time has come when Steve Kerr has to make a similar decision for Green. While Green has been healthier lately, and his impact on both ends has been positive, his individual numbers indicate that the defensive savant needs rest.

With Draymond Green, the Warriors have a slightly better defensive rating (113.42 vs 113.30) and offensive rating (116.96 vs 115.5). However, while he’s contributing to the team’s overall production, his personal numbers have shown a different trajectory, perhaps screaming for Kerr’s help.

So far into the season, Green has the same number of personal fouls as field goals made. It is not to indicate that Green has a temperament problem. He’s rather dealing with taking a shortcut on offense to contribute on defense. The Warriors star has surprisingly been more reliant on his 3-point shots in the game than he’s even been in his career.

This season, almost 60 percent of Green’s shot attempts are coming from beyond the arc. It is a massive contrast to his career’s 36.8 percent. Moreover, he is also shooting just 33.6% from the 3-point line.

Draymond Green’s reliance on 3-point shooting for offensive contribution is an indication of his age catching up to him. On top of that, he’s also dealing with a foot injury that the team continues to monitor. Kerr either has to find a way to make up for the hole that Green makes on offense, or the Warriors would continue to struggle.