Draymond Green Reverses Course on “Sh**” Talking Warriors Rookie After Impressive Showing

When the Golden State Warriors training camp opened, we were anticipating the biggest storyline for the team this season; Draymond Green hazing his new rookie. But the Wolverine alum was too impressive to be talked down. After one official workout with Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors veteran has softened his stance on the rookie forward.

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Green officially told fans he’s walking back weeks of back-and-forth trash talk after seeing the No. 11 overall draft pick in person at a players-only minicamp in San Diego. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green offered high praise for the 23-year-old Michigan product while acknowledging that the young forward’s skill set and basketball IQ completely won him over.

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“By the way, Yaxel’s talked a lot of s—,” Green admitted on his podcast. “You all know how I felt about Yaxel talking s—. That kid can play. He is really good. Now, I don’t want to put some expectations on him because the NBA game is different, man. You get in that season with them lights on and, you know, guys, it moves fast. Like, you’re trying to… one night it’s Kawhi Leonard tonight, it’s Kevin Durant the next night. Like, it’s hard, you know?”

Despite the steep learning curve awaiting any rookie in the league, the Spartans legend emphasized that Lendeborg possesses a natural feel for the game that stood out during scrimmages.

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“I don’t want to put any expectations on him that is unnecessary,” Green added. “But he can play. He understands the game. He’s smart. And this was like… this was really my first time getting eyes on him in person, consistently shoot the p— out of the basketball. Like, I was very, very, very impressed. I’m excited to see where he can take it.”

The positive review represents a notable shift in tone from earlier this summer, when the two exchanged jabs across social media that entertained Dub nation. The playful rivalry stemmed in part from collegiate ties, Green being a proud Michigan State alumnus and Lendeborg having just led rival Michigan to a national championship.

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The banter escalated when Green publicly called out Lendeborg on his podcast, jokingly branding him a “f—ing liar” after the rookie claimed he had not heard from Green following draft night. Green promptly posted screenshot receipts showing he had texted Lendeborg within 30 seconds of his selection, jokingly threatening to revive traditional veteran hazing rituals like missing tires and late-night runs to Best Buy.

They had other back-and-forths with Green taking exception to Yaxel making a public pitch to LeBron James in the offseason.

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The San Diego minicamp hosted by Warriors star Jimmy Butler provided the team with an early opportunity to integrate new talent and bond off the court. Beyond evaluating Lendeborg, Green expressed optimism about the broader roster’s health and cohesion as the organization prepares for training camp.

“I think Gui Santos is going to have a big year,” Green noted during the podcast. “Melt [De’Anthony Melton] being healthy, you know, is great. It was good to see B-Dub [Brandin Podziemski] get out there with the guys. Al Horford’s in incredible shape. So it’s really good to see guys get going, and just see guys mix together. It was absolutely beautiful.”

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Green also revealed that injured teammates Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody worked out on-site, and the prognosis is positive. He also praised Butler’s role as a team host both on the court and at the dominoes table.

Ultimately, Green stressed the value of off-season gatherings in setting the tone for the long NBA schedule ahead besides healing the Spartans-Wolverine rivalry within the team.

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“But lot of fun out there, and I think ultimately when you’re able to build things like that, do things like that, ultimately, I think it is beneficial for the team, you know? And something that you grow from. And like I said, breaking that ice from out the gate is very important.”

Lendeborg enters training camp with momentum after earning Summer League MVP and Championship Game MVP honors in Las Vegas, where he tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 94-90 title game win over the Memphis Grizzlies.



His summer performance also drew praise from superstar Stephen Curry, who commended the rookie’s confidence, poise, and competitive drive.

As Golden State prepares to open training camp in Hawaii, Lendeborg has secured the endorsement of the team’s core leadership as he competes for rotation minutes in his debut season.