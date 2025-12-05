Draymond Green’s Fear for Giannis Injury Makes Trade Outlook Unclear Amid Future Discussions

The chatter around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks hit a fever pitch. The Greek forward’s team has reportedly reopened talks with the Bucks’ front office, and, unfortunately, Giannis has been diagnosed with a right calf strain following an MRI after the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Now, one voice is speaking out on the superstar’s potential future.

“I didn’t like the way Giannis jumped,” Draymond Green said on the Draymond Green Show, referring to the way Antetokounmpo hopped after his injury. “Needless to say, they are saying Giannis has a calf strain. Quite crazy that this happens the day that all these reports come out about his future with the Bucks.”

This update on Antetokounmpo’s injury came out after multiple reports, including insiders Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst both reporting that the forward had grown frustrated with the Bucks’ record. Milwaukee is currently 10th in the East at 10-13, and have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Green thinks that “something brewing” in Milwaukee, and it’s not a baseless claim. Even this prior offseason, Antetokounmpo expressed some interest in joining the New York Knicks, but the deal ultimately fell through. Now, the with him set to miss two to four weeks, and his agent and the front office deliberating over this period, no one knows what comes next.

However, there’s a problem with the Knicks rumors. Why fix something that isn’t broken? A report from SiriusXM’s CP ‘The Franchise‘ indicated that the team is unlikely to pursue Antetokounmpo, especially given their 14-7 record.

According to one other source, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to purse him too, with the point guard actively recruiting free agents for the team this offseason. His involvement helped secure both Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, who have been key additions aiding the team’s 15-5 start this year.

Regardless, whatever happens with the Giannis sweepstakes, it’s going to make headlines, but according to Green, his injury is what’s more important.

Draymond Green Points to One Past Incident For Lessons On Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury

Green referenced a name NBA fans may not remember, but one that he will never forget: Kalin Lucas, his former teammate at Michigan State University, who looked poised for a solid NBA career before a single moment changed everything.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

“One of the best guards to come through the Big 10 in the last 25-30 years,” Green explained. “One of the greatest guards that Michigan State University has ever seen.”

Green then detailed the possession changed his future. During a game against New Mexico State, Lucas laid the ball up, and as he turned to run, something felt off. “He was just going to push off and boom,” Green said. Lucas struggled to stay healthy after this, and injuries eventually mounted to him rupturing his Achilles against Maryland in during the tournament.

We’ve seen this happen in the NBA too. Just this year, during last season’s NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton tried to play through a calf strain in Game 7, and ended up tearing his Achilles tendon, and is likely to sit out all of this season. For now, all we can do is wait and see how the Bucks perform without Antetokounmpo, and if the losing trend continues, we can probably expect a big shakeup coming soon.