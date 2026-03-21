Draymond Green’s Mid-Game Gesture for Pistons Crowd Has Fans Questioning Warriors Star’s Commitment

It’s back to adversity for the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors. They’ve now lost back-to-back games since a win against the Wizards. Tonight, the Detroit Pistons executed a ruthless game plan, causing all kinds of errors from the Warriors. The Pistons logged 16 steals. Hustle and defense led them to a win without Cade Cunningham.

However, from a game where the Warriors couldn’t maintain a nine-point lead, the talking point came from a moment off the hardwood. The cameras panned to Draymond Green in the fourth quarter, bringing out multiple pairs of sneakers. As the game was going on, the veteran forward handed those shoes to children sitting in the front row.

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Coming from Saginaw, Michigan, Green does have a personal connection with Detroit. With the game well out of grasp, the Warriors forward decided to make a few fans’ day more special. They were already on top of the moon with the Pistons securing a resilient win. Green made the two fans’ day even better by giving them his sneakers.

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It was a heartfelt gesture.

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Unfortunately, it couldn’t hide the ugly side of the Warriors’ performance. They had more turnovers than assists. And if you know Steve Kerr’s ideologies, he values ball security more than any other facet of the game. Well, the ball wasn’t moving except in the first half. That’s where the Warriors built a comfortable cushion for themselves while playing on the road.

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Furthermore, the injury bug struck the team yet again. Center Kristaps Porzingis only played eleven minutes. The recently traded star suffered from lower back soreness and didn’t appear in the second half. It would have certainly given the Warriors some gusto to attack the Pistons’ suffocating defense.

But with the toll injuries have taken on this team, a loss is still acceptable. What fans didn’t like was Draymond Green checking out of the way game well before it’s over.

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Fans can’t believe Draymond Green’s mid-game gesture

Draymond Green did look after a few fans. It’s rare for fans to have such interaction with players. However, fans were perplexed by the timing of it all. “Lmao Draymond out here doing meet & greet while the game’s getting cooked,” a fan wrote. Green’s gesture, while generous, did disregard the game entirely.

His teammates were still battling on the court. No matter how bad the situation, as one of the leaders of the locker room, you expect Draymond Green to empower his brothers. Furthermore, his performance also drew the ire of fans. “It’s a bold strategy to give your shoes away when you didn’t actually use them to score a single point,” a fan mentioned along those lines.

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Draymond Green had a rough night. The former DPOY took just two shot attempts in the entire game. Green also had four turnovers, tied for the most on the Warriors. “Had a whopping 0 points tonight who tf would want them shoes,” a fan jokingly mentioned. The issue isn’t the actual gesture here.

It seemed like Draymond Green gave those shoes to kids supporting the Warriors. It does help to build a good relationship with the fanbase. However, Dub Nation isn’t satisfied with the leader. “We should’ve traded his a– away at the deadline,” a Warriors fan wrote. At one point, it did seem to be a possibility. Even Green mentioned how real the possibility of being moved felt.

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Fans could make peace knowing Green’s commitment would never come under fire. Hence, it felt like a gut punch when the Warriors forward abandoned the game before the final whistle. “Draymond wtf? Can’t you just wait until the ref calls the game?” a fan questioned. That would have been ideal.

Green did help the fans make the most out of their experience. They probably never expected to get sneakers from an actual NBA player. But it could have been done after the game. As a voice that players follow, fans would expect Draymond Green to be active in the huddle, trying to will together a team that’s going through the toughest circumstances. Instead, the leader appeared to have accepted their fate.

The last thing Warriors fans expected Draymond Green to do was lose hope before the final whistle. His competitive drive has been responsible for some of the Warriors’ biggest conquests. Green’s essence was lost in this moment.