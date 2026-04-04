Draymond Green’s $27M Rejection Could Help Address Warriors’ Noticeable Void as Kristaps Porzingis Decision Looms

Stephen Curry has a high chance of returning on Friday. However, he’s literally the single strand of hope representing the Dub Nation. The Warriors don’t have enough. Due to the injury plague, Steve Kerr is forced to use the roster’s entire depth. Kerr and the team could function better with an attractive set of options. That’s seemingly possible, but it’s subject to Draymond Green being willing to make a sacrifice.

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According to Ray Almeda, who frequently speaks on the franchise, “Draymond Green’s $27M player option actually helps unlock more options for the Warriors this offseason. If he opts out and takes a pay cut, the Warriors could potentially have their full $15 million mid-range level exception to add an impact player and still be below the luxury tax”.

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The Warriors are currently $27 million below the projected first apron for the 2026-27 season with nine players on their roster. Green is the third-highest paid, but at the twilight of his career. With his output taking a decline, the Warriors could put the resources from a salary cut to vastly improve their roster.

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The issue isn’t an underperforming bench. The Warriors’ second unit and beyond average the third most points in the NBA. However, the Warriors need to have quality options in case injuries derail their season. The Warriors’ young core hasn’t been able to compensate for ailments this season. The team needs players who can have a regular impact. Their star core, excluding Porzingis are all over 35. Likewise, an injury to any player leaves the door open for the Warriors to face similar circumstances as they have this season.

Their core needs more help.

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And at this point, it’s only Green who could sacrifice. Jimmy Butler is injured and won’t return until close to the All-Star break next season. Stephen Curry is the heartbeat carrying the championship expectations on his back. The Warriors’ defensive anchor has always relayed his intention to do what’s best for the team.

Naturally, at this stage of his career, having a high-value contract matters. But could Green forego some of it to improve the Warriors’ potential? One of the team’s decisions could help him decide if it’s worth it.

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The Warriors still have to deal with Kristaps Porzingis

In an effort to get some help, the Warriors added Porzingis at the trade deadline. However, the former Celtics center continues to deal with injury problems. He’s missed significant time due to illness. From a contract standpoint, Porzingis becomes a free agent next summer. The only way for the Warriors to retain him is to provide an extension.

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At 30, the Latvian center has the skills to be a $40 million player. But do the Warriors take that risk with his availability constantly dwindling? Kristaps Porzingis might want to stay. He recently praised the Warriors’ culture, especially how they deal with players.

Porzingis has managed to improve his health under Rick Celebrini’s supervision. He’s playing more frequently and looks to be managing an increase in minutes.

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However, if the Warriors give him the best contract possible, that would say something. It only happens if they are sure that Porzingis elevates them to championship status. Because a $40 million yearly salary would put the Warriors over the second apron. Draymond Green’s sacrifice would have no value.

Kristaps Porzingis is certainly the player who could make the difference. He’s done it for the Boston Celtics before. But the Warriors can’t afford another season of injury chaos. Stephen Curry wants to win, and they want to win one for him. What they need to do is assemble the best roster to support their ace consistently.

If Porzingis can agree to a less lucrative deal, they may have a future. But if not, it’s possible the Warriors look in another direction.