Draymond Green’s Wife Renee Hazel Makes Relationship Confession in Emotional Message

Draymond Green’s reputation precedes him. The six-foot-six forward has been a part of four championship-winning teams and many more confrontations during his long career with the Warriors so far. He doesn’t back down from fights, insults, or slights towards him or his teammates. A classic protector, a Dennis Rodman-archetype if there ever was one. However, even though he acts a certain way on the court, it’s not who he is off of it.

And to be honest, no one knows that better than Hazel Renee, his wife of three years. The ‘Empire’ actress just posted a heartwarming message for her husband on their third anniversary! In the caption, she let loose an emotional secret, something we had never known before. Apparently, Draymond Green knew they were meant to be from day one! “3 Is One Of My Favorite Numbers☺️Happy Anniversary To My Love, Who Said From The Very Beginning That I Was Thee One!” The post read.

Renee’s words were warm, fuzzy, and filled with love for her husband. “I Am Beyond Grateful Of This Life That We Get To Continuously Build Together. Nothing Is Ever Promised! On The Good Days But Especially On The Bad Days Thank You @money23green I Love You I Love You I Love You.” She ended it with three ‘I love yous’ because it was their third anniversary. If that’s not love, we don’t know what is!

The Warriors wing met Renee in 2018, after a failed relationship with one Jelissa Hardy, and honestly? It was love at first sight for the pair. Renee and Green dated for four years before finally tying the knot in 2022. They have four kids: Olive Jay, DJ Green Jr., Cash, and Hunni, and both parents are active and loving.

In fact, Draymond has been very outspoken about his experience with parenting and the lessons that he has learnt from raising his four kids. “I don’t really got no hobbies, man,” Green told Andscape in 2023. “I spend a lot of time with my family and my kids.” The six-foot-six former DPOY mentioned that he makes an active effort to spend time with all of his kids, especially in season! From school drop-offs to locking in with them whenever he’s home, Green tries to be there for his kids.

But parenting is a slow process, and happy families aren’t easy work. Draymond Green admitted that raising his kids isn’t easy, and it requires temperament, patience, and a lot of love. Let’s take a look at how he manages to raise his four kids and his mentality as a parent!

Draymond Green gets candid about parenthood and life lessons

Becoming a parent isn’t easy, but nothing worth doing ever is. Draymond Green’s journey as a father started in 2016, and he’s still learning and adapting to date. After four children, many would probably consider him an expert in helping his kids learn and grow, but it’s more experience than it is anything else for the Warriors star.

In a 2023 interview with Andscape, Green discussed all things family and parenthood. “You know what I learned dealing with my kids? Dealing with them you learn, ‘Oh, s—, I do that. Like, I need to do this differently because they get that, too.’ And so, spending a lot of time with my kids has taught me so much about myself.” He said, crediting a lot of his recent personal growth to his kids.

via Imago Michigan State University’s 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Draymond Green, left, plays with his daughter Kyla, center, as his wife Hazel smiles during an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Clara Bell Smith Center on the MSU campus in East Lansing.

And honestly? It makes a ton of sense. In order to teach his kids, the GSW star also had to look within himself. “We all need to continue to better ourselves and work through situations. So, for me, working through issues has been a really big thing that my kids and my wife has taught me. It’s been great.” Green admitted.

Looking at his career and his controversies, no one would assume that Draymond is a family man. But that’s just it–he focuses on what’s important for him. The passion that he brings to the court defines who he is as a player, and the love he gives to his family defines who he is as a person. Credit where credit is due, Green definitely has his work-life balance figured out!

At the end of the day, the Golden State star is not so different from the rest of us. He loves his wife, he loves his kids, and he goes to work every day to make sure that they’re taken care of for the rest of their lives. So despite the controversies that he cooks up from time to time, there’s no doubt that the GSW star has his priorities straight!