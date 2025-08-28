Draymond Green’s Wife Sends Heartfelt Message to Savannah James After Missing Rare Klutch Sports Reunion

“Hell no. I hated Bron,” Draymond Green said, laughing as he recalled his early days with LeBron James. “We didn’t have no relationship at all.” The famous rivalry between the Warriors and Cavaliers was defined by heated moments and on-court battles. But what began as a fierce competition has now evolved into a deep friendship between two of the game’s biggest stars—a bond so strong it has extended to their families. Recently, Hazel Renee, Draymond Green’s wife, took to Instagram to send a heartfelt birthday message to Savannah James, publicly celebrating a relationship that has grown far beyond basketball.

“Happy birthday to my girl girl, really love this one fr fr. Bless up around the sun. Sn: we were snaaaatchhed mmkayy,” Renee wrote. Savannah, who just turned 39, shared the picture Hazel posted, where the two are seen standing tall in stunning all-white outfits. And right below the heartfelt message, Renee had a hilarious caption: “What we doin.” The playful banter between them perfectly shows how effortless and fun their friendship really is.

But their bond goes far beyond birthday wishes and jokes — Savannah and Hazel have consistently shown up for each other’s milestones, both personal and professional. Last year, Savannah launched Let It Break, a project dedicated to helping women “achieve their full potential through self-awareness, meaningful conversation, and more.” Hazel proudly backed her friend’s vision, sharing a video and writing, “Loooove being a part of this amazing community! [Led] by these 3 DOPE ladies.” And that support carried over into this year as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Let It Break (@letitbreakofficial) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

When Savannah James teased her latest venture — Reframe Beauty, a luxury skincare brand that dropped its first line of products earlier this year — Hazel was once again among the first to celebrate her friend’s milestone. According to an article published by Puck on March 26, the products are “in the vein of Augustinus Bader, the upscale purveyor of nearly $300 creams.” Sharing her excitement, Renee wrote, “Seeing your friends’ vision come to life. Congratulations Vannah! Cheers.” Moments like these show how naturally they celebrate each other’s wins and amplify each other’s successes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That same love and support were on full display at this year’s Met Gala celebrations, where Hazel accompanied Savannah James to the after-party following her Met Gala debut. Posing alongside Savannah, Renee turned heads with her glamorous look, captioning her post, “✨MET AFTER PARTTYY LOOK✨ Had A Time Celebrating Our Met Gala Girliee @ The Last Stop Curated By @mrs_savannahrj x @aprilsoffice.” Savannah had stepped in for her husband, LeBron, who couldn’t attend due to a last-minute knee injury, and having Hazel by her side made the night even more special.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This quiet, personal bond between the two families is what makes a recent viral video even more special.

The (hilarious) bond between the husbands

The close friendship between LeBron James and Draymond Green has grown stronger over the years, a fact perfectly captured in a recent viral video of the two golfing. The clip, shared by LeBron, shows the two stars and their shared agent, Rich Paul, laughing together after Paul’s “epic fail” on the course.

via Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The humorous video is the latest evidence of a friendship that has endured. The two were not always this close; Draymond has even candidly admitted that he “hated LeBron” in his early days. But their bond was forged through a shared inner circle and mutual respect, a friendship that goes far beyond any rivalry and is now celebrated by the people closest to them.