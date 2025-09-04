Draymond Green’s Wife Makes Huge Family Announcement, Ayesha Curry & Savannah James React Silently

Draymond Green has always been vocal about how much his kids have shaped him. As he once put it, “You know what I learned dealing with my kids? Dealing with them you learn, ‘Oh, s—, I do that. Like, I need to do this differently because they get that, too.’” Off the court, the Warriors forward has built a close-knit family with his wife, Hazel Renee, and their four children. Now, it looks like the Greens are about to welcome another chapter.

Hazel recently took to Instagram, where her 157,000 followers got a playful surprise. Recreating Michael Jackson’s “None of it’s true” meme to clap back at pregnancy rumors, she ended the clip with a big reveal—lifting her shirt to show off her baby bump.

Renee added a caption alongside the post that read “People Just Be Loud And Wrong Or Do They?!🤭👀🤣😭 Hellloooo September ☺️ It’s Givingggg Slight #2under2 😳 @money23green And I Are OVER THE MOON 🌙💚 Baby Green #5 Loading✨”.

Reactions poured in as soon as Renee published the post. Ayesha Curry and Savannah James both liked it, while television writer and film producer Mara Brock Akil commented, “Haha! Congratulations Beauty”.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee currently have 4 children between them. The eldest, Olive Jay, was born in November 2014 to Renee and former NBA player Jacob Pullen. Green fathered Draymond Jamal Green Jr. while in a relationship with his college girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy. Cash Green, born in October 2020, is the first child Green and Hazel Renee had together. Their youngest, Hunni Green, arrived in December 2023.

Three of the four children played significant roles in the wedding ceremony when Draymond and Hazel tied the knot. The children have attended several Warriors games courtside, and Draymond once brought two of them to a post-game press conference. This led to a memorable moment when Draymond Jamal Green Jr. hilariously called out his father for what he claimed was a lie.

Draymond claimed that he was at the gym the previous night with his son, suggesting they had shared in the preparation for the game. However, his son DJ immediately interrupted and loudly protested, “No I wasn’t!” in front of reporters, who erupted with laughter at the candid call-out.

Now this blended family will welcome another little one. Hazel Renee will soon have another child to cherish. Based on her birthday message to her daughter, the 39-year-old clearly expresses her affection openly.

Draymond Green’s Wife Got Emotional After Olive Surpassed A Milestone

Back in November 2024, Olive Green turned 10 years old. As reports indicate, Hazel went “all-out” to make the day special for her eldest by throwing a Y2K-themed party at a new slime museum in LA, the Sloomoo Institute. Hazel soon shared a post highlighting the party, showing everything from kids enjoying the party to Draymond Green spending quality time with his family. Balloon decorations and a cake with Olive’s name were used to match the party’s theme.

Hazel Renee, however, didn’t stop there. She added a caption to her post that read “BIG 10! Double Digits Is Wild!! Words Will Always Fail Me When It Comes To You! A True Gift From God! My First Heart Outside Of My Body Running Free! A True Light! You’ve Saved Me In So Many Ways😭 I Will Always Protect You With Everything In Me! We’ve Endured Things I Wouldn’t Have Ever Imagined But God Is The Greatest🙏🏽 Celebrated My 1st BabyGirl @Olivej_ With A Very Fitting #2000sTheme The RockStar Picked 🎂🥳💕”.

Hazel Renee herself reportedly “kept it chic” for a party by donning a white tank and jeans. Olive, in the meantime, dazzled in a pink outfit with matching braids and sunglasses. The 4x NBA champion, on the other hand, kept things casual in a white t-shirt and shorts.

Amidst this huge family announcement, fans are yet to hear from Draymond Green himself. Therefore, it remains to be seen how and when he will address his preparation to welcome another child to the world.