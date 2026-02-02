Draymond Green Sends Powerful Message Amid NBA Champ’s Cancer Battle: “Your S**t’s Not That Hard”

Draymond Green has seen nearly everything the NBA can throw at a player, but this hit differently. Occasionally, it comes from something far heavier. That reality hit home for Draymond Green after learning about the battle faced by Nikola Topic, a 20-year-old guard with the reigning Oklahoma City Thunder.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Green addressed Topic’s situation on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show podcast, explaining how the news reframed his own outlook. “I came across news that Nikola Topic, NBA Champion for Oklahoma City Thunder, was diagnosed with testicular cancer a few months ago,” Green said. “He finished his treatment and was back on the NBA court, working out.”

Green focused less on basketball and more on the human toll. “To see him go through the treatment brings a real dose of reality,” he continued. “Everybody out there fighting cancer and the treatments they go through. I send my love and well wishes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The message carried weight because Topic’s path to this point has already been anything but normal. Topic entered the league as the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, generating buzz for his playmaking and scoring ability. However, his rookie season never started.

A torn ACL sidelined him for the entire 2024–25 campaign. After finally returning to fitness and appearing in the 2025 Summer League, another setback followed. Topic was diagnosed with testicular cancer in October.

Despite that, he completed chemotherapy in just over three months and has since been participating in warm-ups and practices with the Thunder. The speed of that return stood out to Green. “Just seeing that dedication of how fast he’s back out there on the court with his guys and working out,” Green said. “It’s honorable. I respect the fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Green delivered the line that reframed the entire conversation. “If nothing else, it just made me realize whatever it is that’s bad, your s**t’s not that hard,” he said. “There’s someone else dealing with worse.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Nikola Topic play for the OKC Blue in the G League this season?

While Topic is back around the team, game action remains the next hurdle. Given Oklahoma City’s stacked rotation and the approach of the playoffs, immediate NBA minutes appear unlikely. A more realistic step would be a return through the G League with the OKC Blue, the Thunder’s affiliate.

Topic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, has expressed confidence that his client will return to competitive action with the Blue when the time is right. Because both teams share the Paycom Center, that transition would allow Topic to play on the same court as the Thunder while easing back into game rhythm.

OKC Blue head coach Daniel Dixon offered little clarity when asked about the timeline. “I haven’t seen that stuff,” Dixon said. “I’m sure he has a plan with the Thunder that’s being communicated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Nikola Topic shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There is uncertainty surrounding Topic’s immediate basketball future. That said, his return to the court after chemotherapy has already shifted the conversation beyond minutes and rotations.

Draymond Green’s words were not about motivation clichés or comeback narratives. They were about perspective. In a league built on pressure and expectations, Topic’s journey served as a reminder that some battles dwarf the game itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, that message may matter more than any box score.