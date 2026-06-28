Draymond Green Sends Warning to Yaxel Lendeborg Over Lies About Him: “Hazing Heating Up for These”

Uh-oh. Yaxel Lendeborg just got himself a premium ticket to some rookie hazing. He’s going to have to look over his shoulder for a Spartan all rookie season. The 2026 NBA Draft picks have given way to some unscripted drama between Lendeborg and Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ locker room. After Lendeborg claimed the veteran forward left him on read, Green just had to clear his name with a sinister warning.

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The Dubs’ No. 11 overall pick, Yaxel Lendeborg, claimed at his first presser as an NBA rookie that he was waiting for Green to respond to him on the group chat, sort of implying that the Michigan State Spartans alum didn’t want to give the Michigan Wolverines star a proper welcome. So, Green took to Instagram to set the record straight. Sharing a direct screenshot of their text exchange as definitive proof, Green humorously exposed the rookie’s narrative while declaring that the standard first-year traditions are officially underway. The screenshot reveals that Green had actually responded to Lendeborg within minutes of his first text.

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The rookie initiated the conversation at the ungodly hour of 12:42 AM, writing, “Drayyyy what up Go Blue man! Excited to be here, hopefully you wouldn’t mind if I asked you a couple of questions.”

Green was apparently awake to promptly respond at 12:59 AM with, “What’s up playa,” followed by, “Welcome big dog!! Go Green! Ask me anything.”

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Green further showed his veteran mentorship at 1:00 AM, writing, “I’m an open book, and it’s my job to help make sure you are successful and that you take this franchise over next.”

They seemed to have a regular conversation about team core values from there. Although Green pretty much indicated he’s ready to pass the torch to Lendeborg, he clamped down after exposing the rookie’s “lies” by captioning the post: “Proof that I did text @yaxellendeborg back! Rookie Hazing heating up for these lies Rook 🤣🤣🤣.”

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And he’s not kidding either.

Everyone from Steve Kerr to the players is serious about their college rivalry in Golden State. Kerr made LJ Cryer once wear his Arizona jersey after losing a March Madness wager. So, Lendeborg better be careful, or he might just get the #23 jersey he wants, but in Spartan colors.

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​Michigan’s historic rivalry sets the stage for Draymond Green to pass the torch

​This didn’t come out of nowhere. While Lendeborg claims he ‘hates’ Stephen Curry as a Kyrie Irving fan since 2016, the UAB transfer to Michigan showcased his loyalty to the Wolverines by butting heads with Draymond Green over their deep college allegiances.

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The 14-year NBA veteran remains fiercely dedicated to the Michigan State Spartans and his former college head coach, Tom Izzo. Meanwhile, Lendeborg enters the league fresh off an NCAA championship with the Michigan Wolverines. Lendeborg’s phenomenal collegiate campaign earned him Big Ten Player of the Year honors as he led the Wolverines in scoring with 15.1 points per game.

At the presser, however, Lendeborg joked that while Stephen Curry as well as Jimmy Butler had welcomed him and fellow draftee Lajae Jones into a team group chat on draft night, Green had ignored his individual messages.

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“I reached out to Draymond as well, but I haven’t gotten a response back yet from Draymond,” the rookie originally claimed.

​With Green now exposing those comments as fabrications, the classic Michigan-Michigan State rivalry is fully alive in the Bay Area.