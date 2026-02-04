Draymond Green Shares Retirement Stance After Tough Conversation With Family About Warriors Exit

For the first time in 14 years, Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors appears to be indecisive. Teams have opened up chains on their rosters to lure Giannis Antetokounmpo. Within the Warriors, the uncertainty seemed to affect the team’s morale in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. But Green appears to be ignited more than ever.

The four-time champion has always played with a large chip on his shoulder. The talk about possibly moving on from him fed into that blaze. But as far as his steadiness, the Warriors’ defensive anchor is calm amidst the rampant rumors because he is trying to land his plan now.

“I would understand why it would affect these guys differently than me. I’ve made my career, you know, like if I stop playing tomorrow, I’ve had a pretty good career. You know, there’s a lot of guys in our locker room still trying to build a career. So, I understand why they would look at it differently than I do, but I’m not trying to build a career anymore… If I stop tomorrow, what I’ve done is what I’ve done, you know, and it’s a pretty decent resume,” the former DPOY told reporters.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is a four-time champion, a nine-time All-Defensive member, and one of the pioneers of the Warriors dynasty. He’s satisfied with how his career has panned out, staying with the same franchise for 14 years. But now, only a month away from turning 36, the veteran forward understands that time shifts in the NBA. The business doesn’t factor in emotions, but practicality.

A lot of the Warriors’ young players, like Brandin Podziemski, haven’t had the opportunity to discover their ceiling. Going through a trade for the first time can be a daunting realization. They literally have to pack everything and move to a new city, and start all over again. For young players, stability is the key to growth in this league.

But that being said, Green did have to have a conversation with his family.

Draymond Green reveals the moment it all got real

There have been times Green’s been linked to a move away from the Warriors in the past. But this was the first time the possibility actually hit him. He might actually be traded. And that happened because head coach Steve Kerr, who has been in his corner for his entire career, asked him about his family’s reaction to the news.

“He’s like, “How’s Hazel handling it?” And that’s when it got real to me. I was like, “I haven’t spoke to her about it. It’s not it’s not something we’ve spoke about.” That’s when it got real to me. So today on the way to the game, I spoke to my son about it. I was like, “Yo, what if I get traded?” Green shared.

His son didn’t understand the situation. He has only known life in San Francisco, where the thought of one day leaving the city never had to be had. But that’s the scenario right now for Draymond Green. He’s grateful for his time with the Warriors and is still pumped to give it his all for the franchise.

However, getting Giannis Antetokounmpo is an opportunity of a lifetime for the Warriors. It sets their future while giving them a strong chance to compete in the present with Stephen Curry. To Green, seeing the Warriors flourish will always make him happy. It could come at the cost of his position. But that’s the sad reality of the NBA. When an irresistible business opportunity comes on the table, the world suddenly shifts.