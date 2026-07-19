Draymond Green Slammed for Bringing Unnecessary Tension to Warriors After Tense Exchange With Rookie Yaxel Lendelborg

Yaxel Lendeborg arrived in the Warriors’ fold with confidence, hoping to add to the aging roster. Instead of spending the offseason talking about his fit on the team, the rookie has already found himself at the center of an uncomfortable back-and-forth with Draymond Green. What began as a harmless media answer has quickly turned into a debate over whether the veteran is creating distractions even before training camp.

“This is just another instance where Draymond Green unnecessarily brings tension to the team,” Rob G, one of the hosts of Fox Sports’ The Odd Couple, said. The discussion came after Green dismissed Lendeborg’s public pitch to LeBron James before adding that he would have to “rein the rookie in a little” once training camp begins.

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Rob G acknowledged that Stephen Curry remains the Dubs’ best player, but argued Green served as the emotional leader of the team.

“Steph’s the best player. He’s far superior. But for that team, he’s (Draymond Green) the heartbeat,” he added. That, in his view, makes these public episodes even more damaging.

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Instead of pulling the rookie aside, Rob G wondered why DrayMagic chose to address the issue publicly.

“A rookie who doesn’t know any better- he’s not media-trained. They asked him a question about playing with LeBron James; he gave some innocuous answer,” Rob G said. “And because you took offense to it, rather than calling him or texting him or whatever you could do, you go on your podcast and make it an even bigger story.”

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Rob further pointed to Draymond Green’s history. From the Jordan Poole incident to the heated exchange with Kevin Durant and other public outbursts, as examples of a pattern that continues following the Warriors.

Green’s competitive edge has helped define the franchise for more than a decade. But according to Rob, leadership also means knowing when a private conversation is more valuable than a public one.

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Draymond Green’s latest disagreement even followed a nervous response from Lendeborg.

Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, the rookie said, “I got a little nervous. I don’t know what he’s talking about, man. He could be hinting at a lot of different things.” He even joked that he hoped Green wasn’t referring to hazing, adding, “Hopefully, we keep that at a minimum.”

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It only suggested that the exchange had left an impression. And that matters because the Warriors need Lendeborg focused on basketball.

The 11th overall pick has impressed early, averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.8 minutes per game across six appearances. He has an impeccable shooting percentage of 48.3% from the arc. His versatility gives the Dubs another option on the wing.

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Especially with Jimmy Butler still recovering from his ACL injury and will take time to get back on the floor.

Training camp will reveal whether this offseason tension fades or grows into something bigger.

For the Warriors, the priority should be simple. They need the rookie playing freely, not wondering what the next podcast episode might bring.

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In short, Draymond Green might want to go easy on the rookie. Especially with the Warriors trying to revive the dynasty.