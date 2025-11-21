Draymond Green Suspects Lakers’ Plans For LeBron James Might End His Long Streak

LeBron James recently made history yet again, debuting against the Utah Jazz for a record-breaking 23rd NBA season. Year after year, fans, analysts, and even fellow players have marveled at his longevity and continued excellence, particularly as the only player in NBA history to make 21 consecutive All-NBA teams. But now, at age 41, entering this season with heavy physical demands on top of his case of sciatica, that streak might be in jeopardy, not from injury, but from potential decisions from the Los Angeles Lakers themselves.

On his podcast, the Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward commented on the streak, saying, “I think one interesting thing that comes of Bron missing the first 14 games of the season is he can only miss three more games and still make the All-NBA team. Bron has made an All-NBA team each of the last 21 seasons. And so you’re talking one of the most incredible streaks in NBA history. That’s kind of in flux right now. Can be broken and more than likely will be broken because I can’t imagine the Lakers are going to play LeBron in all the back-to-backs.”

Green then broke down the numbers. “With only three games allowed left to miss… It seems as if we’re going to see the end of one of the greatest streaks in NBA history approaching this year. Now, if Bron says, f-ck that, I’m going to get my All-NBA team and play… They’ve played 15 games, meaning they have 67 left. So he needs to play 63 of the next 66 games if he goes and does that.”

The NBA updated its Player Participation Policy in October 2023 as part of an effort to reduce the increasing load management across the league. Many across the league have called the rule into question, citing that players might push through injuries to meet the minimum game requirement, especially with financial incentives often tied to team selections.

The Warriors star then delivered his verdict on the situation, saying, “I think that would be insane. But it would also be a testament to who he is. I wouldn’t be shocked if he actually went for it. It wouldn’t shock me at all. I don’t quite see them going for it, but it would not shock me.” The odds might be stacked against him, but Green doesn’t rule out the King’s competitive fire, something that might let him defy even the most extreme scenarios.

As the season continues, all eyes will be on the Lakers’ scheduling decisions and LeBron’s choices. Will the streak continue, or will one of the most storied runs in NBA history finally come to an end?

Lakers’ Offensive Flexibility And How It Includes LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke on James’ fit after the game against the Utah Jazz, saying, “Yeah, I mean, we feel really comfortable with both LeBron and Luka in the post. I think [Deandre Ayton] is like a flasher in that restricted area. He’s a good outlet for us because he has such a nice touch. We got a lob to him in the first half, which wasn’t a dunk.” This flexibility allows the Lakers to distribute scoring evenly, which means that LeBron won’t need to carry the offensive load for most of the season.

Redick also added, “But we’re going to post those guys, we’ll be the ball with them, or we like having the ball with them, either in the post or at the elbow. They’re big decision makers and they’re going to generate good shots for us.”

By offering scoring and playmaking dimensions when others are covered, Ayton unlocks a new level for the Lakers‘ post offense, and it reduces the need for James to keep playing, helping preserve the veteran for the playoffs.