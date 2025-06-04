Draymond Green Tells Pacers to Do This to Upset Thunder as Tyrese Haliburton Receives Caution

Welcome to the NBA Pacers vs Thunder Finals, where the biggest flex isn’t a monster dunk, but a chess match between two point guards who pass better than your aunt’s lasagna. No need for superhero capes—just two brilliant basketball minds steering the ship for their franchises, with one clever warning from the NBA’s most vocal defensive specialist, Draymond Green, looming in the background. And trust us, if Draymond is talking, you might want to listen—especially when your Finals hopes depend on beating the best defense in basketball.

Draymond Green, doing what Draymond does best (talking trash with wisdom), threw his analyst hat into the ring and sounded the alarm for Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. “No question — the Oklahoma City Thunder have the best defense in these NBA Playoffs, and honestly, it’s not even close. I think they have multiple incredible individual defenders. They’re very well coached. Like when you think about Tyrese Hallebert, he could face Lud Dor, Adam Caruso, and Kase Wallace. Also, he could face Jayd Dub, who’s an all-defensive team member. That’s a lot of guys to be able to throw at one guy,” he said.

That’s not just hyperbole. OKC’s defensive rotation is so tight that they could probably switch assignments in their sleep. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads with his length and poise, while Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Jalen “J-Dub” Williams are like the 2025 version of the Monstars—except they don’t need to steal anyone’s talent. They’ve got enough already.

Draymond explained, “Most teams are lucky to have one stopper — OKC has four or five.” And here’s where Tyrese Haliburton’s name enters the chat with a flashing caution sign.

But Draymond’s not just playing doomsayer. He did toss Indiana a lifeline. “If OKC’s offense isn’t clicking… Indiana can get out in transition. That’s where OKC struggles—transition defense,” he said. So, Haliburton, if you’re reading this: Get those fast breaks cooking like you’re trying to beat the Chick-fil-A lunch rush. Push the pace, hit those lanes, and force OKC to keep up.

The Thunder vs Pacers point guard finals

These Finals aren’t just about defense, though. It’s about two point guards who took the scenic route to superstardom. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the smooth, mid-range killer who makes 18-footers look like layups. And Tyrese Haliburton, the pass-first wizard with more dimes than a 2003 vending machine.

For once, both teams are led by guards, and not just any guards—the guys. The basketball version of Magic vs. Isiah is back, folks, and no, that’s not just hyperbole. Remember when the NBA Finals were owned by giants? From Wilt to Kareem to Duncan, the league basically screamed, ‘You must be this tall to enter.‘ Now? You need a clipboard brain and the court vision of a drone.

Undoubtedly, Tyrese Haliburton’s season has been a basketball rollercoaster with a seatbelt made of gold medals. After a quiet summer on Team USA, he started the NBA year like someone playing 2K on rookie mode—until a few hiccups had folks whispering “overrated.” But Haliburton didn’t flinch. He just did what he does: pass, lead, and drop no-turnover triple-doubles like it’s a Tuesday.

He led the league in assists in 2023-24 and dropped to only 9.2 this year—what a slacker, right? In the playoffs, he’s back up to nearly 10 per game. More importantly, he does it without coughing up the ball. We’re talking sub-2 turnovers per game, which is like eating spaghetti in a white suit without a stain.

Rick Carlisle calls Haliburton “elite,” and GM Kevin Pritchard should probably send the Kings a fruit basket every week for that trade. Sacramento swapped Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis (also linked to Paul George’s Pacers stint—NBA circles are weirder than soap operas), and now the Pacers are in the Finals. Coincidence? Tyrese doesn’t believe in those. On the other side? SGA is having that season. MVP? Check. Scoring title? Check. First-team All-NBA? You already know. If Haliburton is the league’s most generous assist dealer, SGA is the guy who makes defenders look like traffic cones. He averaged a league-best 34.2 PPG this season.

SGA gets to his spot the way you grab the TV remote first on movie night—smooth, decisive, and completely non-negotiable. He’s also mastered foul drawing like it’s an art form. The man could draw a foul by brushing his teeth. His 6.4 assists per game aren’t just numbers—they’re proof he’s reading the floor like it’s a game of chess and everyone else is playing Uno. With him and Haliburton running the show, this series might be the first Finals ever where both coaches bring clipboards and popcorn.

Back to Draymond’s warning: “If Indiana can push the tempo and force OKC into scramble mode, that’s where the upset starts.” Translation? Haliburton’s tempo control is the key, indeed. If the Pacers get stuck in half-court sets, without a doubt, OKC will send their Avengers-level defenders to choke the life out of every possession.

But if Tyrese gets the ball up the floor quicker than a Jordan Poole heat check… we’ve got a series.

These finals aren’t just about the trophy. Indeed, it’s a celebration of basketball’s smallest giant—the point guard. Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are ready to dance. Moreover, if Haliburton can heed Draymond’s advice, he just might lead Indy to the promised land.

Let the game begin.