Draymond Green Threatens to “Crush” Kids in His Sudden Social Media Rampage

Just last week, he was on Inside the NBA calling Shams Charania’s MVP leak “pathetic” and demanding Commissioner Silver take action. He positioned himself as a defender of the league’s integrity and a guardian of its biggest moments. Less than seven days later, Draymond Green was on X, threatening to “crush” a stranger’s children. The offseason has not started slowly.

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The sequence that produced the threat was classic social media escalation. A fan page posted a meme of Dillon Brooks laughing alongside the caption “Draymond quiet ASFFFF,” a reference to Green’s relative silence since the Warriors’ play-in exit and the noise surrounding the franchise’s roster uncertainty.

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A second account picked up the meme, tagged Green’s handle directly, and wrote: “COME OUTSIDE B**** @Money23Green.” Green responded not to the taunt itself but to the profile picture in the banner of the account that reposted it. “Watch your mouth,” he wrote, “before I crush those dirty a** kids in your banner.”

The tweet spread immediately. And not because threats from Green are uncharacteristic, but because the specific target was jarring. Directing the response at children depicted in a stranger’s banner photo rather than at the person doing the taunting is the detail that separated this from routine Twitter beef, and the internet treated it accordingly. Green’s social media presence has been a recurring source of controversy throughout his career.

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He has used his platform to publicly attack players during active playoff series, deliver unsolicited opinions on teammates, and engage in extended feuds with fans and media figures. The Dillon Brooks meme was the trigger, but the “quiet ASFFFF” observation was probably not entirely wrong. The Warriors missed the playoffs entirely this season after losing to Phoenix in the play-in, and Green’s absence from the postseason conversation had been notable given how prominently he typically features in it.

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The rampage didn’t stop at the banner threat. With the Knicks-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals underway, a Knicks fan tagged Green alongside Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright: “#KnicksFans right now @getnickwright @TheHerd @colincowherd … @Money23Green you can come over here too.”

The invitation to jump on New York’s bandwagon was met with the kind of brevity that only someone with four championship rings can comfortably deploy. “Why would I?” Green replied. “I got more rings than y’all. I don’t need to be on anyone’s bandwagon.”

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A second exchange followed shortly after; a fan posted a video of the Cavaliers surrendering an easy Knicks bucket and tagged Green with the caption, “I would be incensed if my basketball team allowed a bucket like this. This is what ACTUALLY quitting in the conference finals looks like, btw, @Money23Green.”

Green’s response was four words: “No better feeling than snatching their hearts.”

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The Brooks comparison carries its own specific sting. Brooks and Green occupy a similar cultural space in the NBA ecosystem, physical, vocal, self-appointed agitators who relish the villain role and court controversy as a competitive strategy.

A meme suggesting Green had gone quiet while Brooks advanced at his expense was precisely the kind of prodding designed to get a response. It worked, though the response it produced went considerably further than anything the original poster likely anticipated.

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The Offseason Pattern That Never Changes

Draymond Green has spent the last month as an Inside the NBA analyst, drawing criticism from fans who had hoped the Warriors’ playoff absence would at least spare them his commentary on other teams’ series. The Shams criticism on Inside the NBA was delivered with genuine conviction.

“It makes our league look like we have no organization,” Green said on air. “This is something Commissioner Silver has to do something about.” The transition from that measured institutional critique to threatening a fan’s children in a banner photo happened within the span of a single week.

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Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gestures the crowd after being ejected against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

Green has paid close to $1 million in fines over his career and accumulated six suspensions. The most recent was an indefinite ban in December 2023 for striking Jusuf Nurkić, making him the most disciplined active player in the league’s history.

The NBA’s rulebook, however, does not extend to X. What Green tweets in the offseason carries no fine, no suspension, and no consequences beyond the public reaction, which is, historically, the only arena where he has ever operated without a ceiling. The kids in the banner are fine. The fan who posted the meme probably got exactly what they were looking for. And Draymond Green, as always, gave it to them anyway.