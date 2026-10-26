Draymond Green, Tyrese Haliburton & More Send Prayers to Jalen Williams After Gruesome Injury Draws Comparisons to Ex-Celtics Star’s Nightmare

The Oklahoma City Thunder have paid a huge price for the latest victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. On Sunday night, the team lost Jalen Williams as he suffered a frightening lower-left-leg injury. The sight of the 25-year-old All-Star being stretchered off the court brought back painful memories of Gordon Hayward’s gruesome injury during his Boston Celtics debut in 2017.

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As concerns mounted over Williams’ condition, several NBA stars set aside their rivalries to send messages of support.

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Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green posted on Threads, “Prayers up for J Dub,” with praying emojis. The star forward’s teammate Gary Payton II also shared a similar message: “Prayers up for JDub.”

In the East, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun joined the outpouring on X. Banchero posted, “JDub,” with praying emojis. Meanwhile, Sengun wrote, “Praying for jdubb.” And Tyrese Haliburton also shared a similar message, by writing, “JDub🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

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The messages came after a disturbing sequence in Oklahoma City.

With a little over a minute left in the game, Jalen Williams drove toward the basket and attempted a dunk. In the attempt to block, forwards Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. came in contact, disrupting his movement.

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Williams collided midair with nowhere to steady himself and landed awkwardly, with his left leg trapped beneath him. What initially looked like a routine collision took a frightening turn when Williams hit the floor, his left leg bent at an alarming angle.

He then immediately went down in pain.

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The sight was gruesome and it drew immediate concern from medical staff. Medical staff covered the injured area with towels before placing him on a stretcher. Williams gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he was taken off the floor. But the Thunder had not announced an official diagnosis.

Coach Mark Daigneault stated that the team would be briefed Monday morning with the latest updates on Williams’ condition.

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For the fans online, the scene recalled Gordon Hayward’s 2017 injury. In his Celtics debut, going after an alley-oop dunk, he collided with LeBron James and landed awkwardly on his left leg. The sight of the injury brought the league to a standstill. Dwyane Wade, representing the Cavs, instantly went to his knees to pray. The reports later revealed that Hayward fractured his left tibia and dislocated his ankle just five minutes into his Celtics debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The injury required surgery to stabilize the fracture and ankle. Hayward missed the remainder of the season and faced nearly a year of rehabilitation before returning to regular-season action for the 2018-19 season.

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His comeback was not immediate in terms of production. Hayward averaged 11.5 points in 72 games during the 2018-19 season, then improved to 17.5 points per game while shooting 50% from the field for Boston in 2019-20. After joining Charlotte, he averaged a commendable 19.6 points per game in 2020-21.

His recovery showed that a devastating opening-night injury did not have to define the remainder of his career, which can be a promising sign for Jalen Williams.

But Williams faces his own uncertain timeline.

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He played only 33 regular-season games in 2025-26 after wrist surgery and recurring hamstring problems, then missed 10 games of the postseason. Now with an off-court battle to face, it’s a long journey.

Tyrese Haliburton’s message carries particular weight, too.

The Pacers star returned to action after missing an entire season due to a ruptured Achilles in 2025, in the same arena. After a lengthy rehabilitation, he recently returned to the court, giving him firsthand experience of the physical and emotional demands of recovering from a major injury.

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However, Jalen Williams’ treatment plan and prognosis will depend on the diagnosis, which remains unconfirmed. Hayward’s recovery provides a promise for returning from a severe leg injury.

For now, Oklahoma City must wait for further medical information while the wider NBA community rallies around Jalen Williams.