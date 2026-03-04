Draymond Green Under Fire for Media Critic Role as Clippers Loss Exposes Concerning Numbers

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have had a rough 2026 since losing Stephen Curry at the tail end of January. They haven’t won two straight games even once. Kerr would’ve expected that in Curry’s absence, fellow veteran Draymond Green would step up and lead by example, but his recent displays indicate he’s done just the opposite. This has angered Dub Nation, with sports analyst Nick Wright the most recent to single out the four-time NBA Champion for criticism.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I am surprised that Draymond has found the time to still be his real passion, sports media critic, while he is in the midst of an unspeakably bad year,” Wright said on What’s Wright. “Draymond just completed a month of February where he shot 38% from the floor, 38%. And that was coming off a month of January, where he shot 40% from the floor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright’s assessments come after the Warriors stalwart flopped against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics last month. Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists over 50 games this campaign. The veteran’s struggles were also evident in Monday night’s 114-101 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Green spent 31 minutes on the court but only scored four points, shooting 1 of 5 and causing three turnovers.

“He (Green) started off March in a bad loss last night when they blew a 17-point lead to lose by 13, shooting 20%,” Wright said. “Draymond, who is a Hall of Fame player and a unique person in NBA history, and people can say, like, ‘Oh, it’s his numbers have never told the story of him.’ That’s definitely true… But that was because he wasn’t one of the single least efficient offensive players in the entire league. When you’re that, then the numbers do kind of tell the story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Green has been hitting back at his critics lately, especially those who criticized his numbers after the All-Star break. Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins was the victim of one of the verbal jabs from the Dubs veteran. All Wright has been saying is that Green shouldn’t be talking as much as he is, especially when he isn’t playing well. The analyst’s comments are hard to ignore because this isn’t the first time he has gone after the 35-year-old star.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In November last year, Wright didn’t hesitate to expose the flaws in Green’s ‘New Media’ take by pointing out his hypocrisy toward NFL star Dak Prescott.

Pivoting back to the numbers, the Warriors (31-30) are eighth in the Western Conference and barely clinging to a playoff spot. They’re 4-6 over the last 10 games, having lost the last two games consecutively. Kerr will be eagerly anticipating Curry’s return as the Dubs dream of another championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green – The Robin to Stephen Curry’s Batman: Is this narrative still relevant?

It’s no secret that Draymond Green’s offensive contributions have been on the decline ever since Stephen Curry left. The four-time All-Star has averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 36 games while playing alongside Curry this season. On the other hand, he is averaging 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 14 games without his longtime teammate. The Dubs’ defense exponentially slips without Curry’s gravity, amplifying Green’s volume inefficiency (high FGA on low makes).

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument of Green’s relevance to the Warriors has often been tied to Curry’s performances. But the floor general himself has come out defending these claims, calling them “cool stories.”

“People always try to come up with internet trends, but I think Steph Curry has missed far more games than I have,” Green said on his podcast. “So, the theory just doesn’t kind of work. Cool story though. I think anytime you could throw salt on Draymond name. Cool story for sure. But I’ve played far too many games without Steph on the court for the theory to work. Unfortunately, sorry guys. Doesn’t quite work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As we approach a potential Curry return in the coming weeks (delayed for the second time), Green will have a chance to redeem himself. Regardless, Kerr and the Dubs supporters need their old warhorse to find his rhythm when April comes. Because if he doesn’t, his season will end in serious disappointment, which could be his last year in San Francisco. That’s not good for the ‘Draymond Green Legacy’ or for his future aspirations to become the NBA commissioner.