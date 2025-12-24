Draymond Green Urges NFL to Retire NBA’s Christmas Tradition Despite 5.25 Million Boom

For the past few years, the NFL and the NBA have butted heads to claim Christmas. Football has managed to get better viewership with games airing on Netflix. However, last year, the NBA also cracked historic marks. Notably, the Warriors-Lakers clash became the most viewed regular season game since 2019. This year, the two gigantic league clash again, but Draymond Green doesn’t mind conceding the holidays over to the NFL.

Green will take part in his 11 Christmas Day game when the Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center. He considers it to be a privilege, with the opportunity only arising for a few teams capable of drawing audiences. At the same time, Green, at the twilight of his career, would much rather open presents with his kids.

“As an NBA player, you want to be on that stage — marquee games and everybody’s watching. But as a human, it f—–g sucks, if I’m honest,” Green told ESPN.

Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the LA Clippers as overtime expires at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

That’s where he sees the NFL’s Christmas Day tradition since 2020 as a gift. The sports audience is equally invested in marquee football matchups as it is in watching the NBA’s highly-anticipated games. So, Green has a request from them. As much as he recalls watching NBA classics as a kid, the Warriors forward hopes they can take over the holidays so he doesn’t miss the festivities with his family.

“The NFL has started having games on Christmas Day, so maybe they take Christmas over, and we go home,” he added.

LeBron James also expressed how he would much rather sit on the couch with his family to enjoy the holiday. But what does the viewership say? Is it logical for the NFL to take the Christmas crown just like they have Thanksgiving?

How do the NFL and NBA Christmas Day numbers compare?

We will look at last season’s numbers to understand just how vast the difference is. Yes, it is a sizeable disparity where the NFL actually leads despite having three fewer games than the NBA. Last season, the Chiefs met the Steelers on one end, and the Ravens clashed against the Texans. Those two encounters generated 65 million viewers across the world. Just like that, they became the two most-streamed NFL games in US history.

On the other hand, the NBA didn’t have a bad day either. Lakers vs Warriors was an absolute thriller. On average, the five-game slate attracted 5.25 million viewers, the NBA’s best Christmas performance in five years. However, the disparity is clear, but also justified.

The NFL has a partnership with Netflix, the biggest streaming giant in the world. Furthermore, all a person needs is a Netflix subscription to watch the games. On the other hand, the NBA has a variety of media partners, but fans have to pay separately in order to watch the games. But will the viewership disparity see the NBA abandon Christmas? Sorry, Draymond Green, but that’s not happening.

The NBA just signed a mega TV rights deal. Hence, they are obligated to make the most out of every game that’s broadcast. Not only that, but Christmas is the day most people are at home, enjoying some hot chocolate and craving sports. For a business, it’s the time to capitalise and not sit back. So both leagues will keep their tradition going.

After all, it’s a win for both as they attract historic viewership each year. Best believe the NBA isn’t about to give up Christmas when it was theirs to begin with.