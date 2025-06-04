Draymond Green Wants Adam Silver to Ask Billionaire NBA Owners for Crucial Changes as Health Concerns Emerge

“The contrast that we do is either pre-game or post-game, pre-practice or post-practice. It consists of a hot tub or a cold tub, or an ice tub (and) a hot shower—on the road, you have to be resourceful,” said LeBron James’ long-time personal trainer, Mike Mancias, when discussing the star’s recovery process. The changing times within the NBA have also brought different methods of rest and recovery for players to keep their bodies’ health maintained.

Article 18 of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement places several compulsory rules on Travel Accommodations, Locker room facilities, and Parking. Thereby giving visiting players some comfort. Unfortunately, not every arena has the high-tech form of recovery as the others. This, according to Draymond Green, is something that needs to change.

The Golden State Warriors star recently released another episode of his long-running ‘The Draymond Green Show’. He highlighted that, over time, a player gets accustomed to a certain level of things, a certain thing for recovery, like a cold tub, hot tub, sauna, etc. A routine that they do for recovery. When all that stuff is not available at other arenas for them, it doesn’t allow them to be at their best.

He tried to make this woe more relatable. As he stated, “It’s something that fans don’t see, but I’m telling you. It’s something that affect fans. Because you’re not getting the best product.” Those locker room facilities aren’t the only thing missing. Green also highlighted that the chairs in some arenas “are low as hell”. He believes that, for NBA players, keeping the hips and backs comfortable is important. That’s because their physicality is tested so much on the court.

In his words, “It affects backs which ultimately can affect calves, which ultimately can affect hamstrings, can affect Achilles. It can affect knees, right. Like, all this stuff is a trickle-down effect.” Having seen and experienced enough, Green is finally choosing to speak out. “So from arena to arena, locker room s—, benches low as hell, trash, I think those things need to be changed. It’s 2025. You mean to tell me there’s not a standard?” asked Green.

“Hey, ownership, you’ve made all this money. There’s a certain standard that your visiting locker room should be. It should have these things. It don’t have to be the most expensive Whirlpool. Hot tub, cold tub. Um, Ryan Smith, Utah, added a cold tub, hot tub. It don’t look like it’s something that crazy, is crazy expensive. But it makes a difference.” His observations and suggestions seem to be spot on.

Having been in the NBA for 12-13 years now, Draymond Green has played more than an average player’s fair share of visiting games. He has handled the jeers and boos of their rival team’s fanbase. Moreover, Green also had to adjust to the different things in the locker room for the visiting team. The power forward might still remember how, back in January 2018, after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-108, they found a less-than-rewarding postgame experience in the Quicken Loans Arena.

The taps in the locker room’s shower were carrying ice-cold water. According to ESPN, the players were “screaming in discomfort”, with most only tolerating a quick rinse before jumping out. Those types of experiences aren’t too common, but with some teams adding more to their arenas than others, those lapses are making the players less tolerant and more demanding for a change.

Furthermore, Draymond Green might not have even highlighted this issue if Adam Silver and the league were willing to make concessions elsewhere. “So, how about you start correcting these things that can help correct the issue, because guess what? I don’t think the number of games is changing. So, what can you change, if you can change those things?” Green continued. “Those are the rule changes if you might ask that I think need to happen because it affects the overall product”. When playing at a high level like NBA players do, even the smallest of changes matter.

Especially for players like Draymond Green, who are approaching their final years. If not for him, then Green might want to see the changes for at least the next generation of players. He will not back down from this fight, especially since he has already tried to bring one other issue about the locker room to light.

Draymond Green highlighted privacy issues in the locker room

Back in October 2024, the Warriors‘ power forward released another episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show’. Alongside co-host Baron Davis, the duo discussed several issues like Stephen Curry’s injury, Dwyane Wade’s Heat statue, etc. They also highlighted their reaction to how a fan heckled Ben Simmons as he was on the way to the locker room. He called it “ridiculous” that they allow fans so close to the locker room like that.

Highlighting his woes, Green said, “An NBA locker room is the most non-private place in the building. Like, there’s no privacy. You’re getting dressed. There’s people in the locker room. You’re doing media and you’re getting prepped before the game. And then there’s people in the locker room. As soon as the coaches break the huddle after the game, there’s people in the locker room,” said Green. “It has to be the most insane, non-sanity or however, you want to f—— frame it, place in an NBA locker room. I mean in the NBA arena.” Over the years, he has seen enough to prove his belief.

Draymond Green hasn’t been the first player to highlight this issue. The same month, Paul George also publicly stated that “Our locker room is our safe place.” Houston Rockets star Fred VanVleet once said, “Shout out to the seasoned reporters that got little finesse, you know. They know how to move around. It’s good reporters, but there are also some weird ones… For me, I have always been able to speak, I have always been able to talk, you know. I kind of found my way around. But like, some of these kids, I got a team full of 19, 20, 21, 22-year-olds man. And they don’t always know the best way to deal with these people.” Experience matters.

Despite Draymond Green and other players bringing this issue to the limelight, some post-game interviews inside the locker room continue. The situation doesn’t seem to be resolving anytime soon.

Therefore, if Adam Silver cannot change that, Draymond Green is relying on at least the billionaire team owners to do better for their players. Whether this plea also ends up falling on deaf ears is something that remains to be seen.